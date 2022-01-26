A group of young thespians are taking to the stage and performing “Annie Jr.” this weekend at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School theater.
“This is great news for live theater on the North Shore,” said director Heidi Dallin. “The actors are beyond thrilled to perform for their friends and community members.”
Performances of the YMCA of the North Shore production are Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., and Sunday. Jan 30, at 2 p.m. and are open to the public.
Dallin said this is the the Manchester Essex middle-schoolers have the taken the stage for a public performance since 2020. They were rehearsing a show then, Dallin said, but it was never performed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This weekend’s musical centers on Annie, who is determined to find the parents who abandoned her on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Starring are Wren Shanks as Annie, Cate Vendt as Miss Hannigan, Jack Rousmaniere as Oliver Warbucks, Riley McKinnon as Grace Farrell, and Paisley Koeplin as Sandy.
Also in the cast are Adam Bradford, Garrison Bradford, Kiki Campbell, Kit Carpenter, Elizabeth Coughlin, Maia Day, Sophia Eagan, Damian Etna, Sierra Gans, Anna Garth, Kate Graeter, Maddy Holsomback, James Langille, Kahlan Leavitt, Scarlet Lee, Lilah Malone, Claire Masters, Hannah Meara, Rosie Renehan, Lee Reissfelder, Cordelia Riggs, Alexa Tobin, and Willa Whitcher.
Georgia Bills of Beverly is musical director, Sarah Vandewalle of Danvers is the costume and scenic designer, Jenny Hersey of Manchester is stage manager, and Francis Bordeleau of Haverhill is lighting and sound designer.
Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 for students, and may be purchased in advance at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ymca-of-the-north-shore/annie-jr-41955/ or at the door. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged, Dallin said.
Masks are required for all audience members ages 2 and up.
The Manchester Essex Regional Middle School theater is located at 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.