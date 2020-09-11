WEST NEWBURY — Ten more people face criminal charges after a wild house party on Ash Street last Saturday, bringing the number of people — including some who were underage — summonsed to court up to 26, according to local police.
Police responded to 185 Ash St. at 11:49 p.m. on Sept. 5, for a report of a large fight involving approximately 20 people. Upon arrival, police found no signs of a fight but saw numerous cars, including a limousine, parked outside the residence. Some of them were attempting to leave.
“I determined the scene to be a very large party taking place at 185 Ash Street,” West Newbury police Officer John Ripa wrote in his report. “I exited my vehicle and signaled to the limousine to stay at the scene. Many of the people I observed appeared to be under the age of 21.”
Those facing charges of disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, live in Lawrence, Lynnfield, Middleton, Newburyport, Peabody, West Newbury and Dover and Plaistow, New Hampshire. Juveniles at the scene were further charged with being a person under 21 in possession of alcohol.
According to the town’s online assessor’s database, the home is owned by Michael and Ann McCartney.
The property owner, who was not home at the time of the party, could be fined up to $300 for violating Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban on large indoor gatherings, which was aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. No fines related to social distancing rules have been issued for this incident at this time, however, according to West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand.
Assisting local police at the scene were officers from Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac and Georgetown, along with local firefighters.
Ripa said a person who lives there told him that two firearms were taken off the wall. Ripa then called for additional help, prompting officers from Newbury, Groveland and Georgetown to respond.
One of the partygoers, a boy, had a black, swollen eye and blood on his clothing, according to the report. An ambulance was called and the boy was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He told Ripa he was jumped but did not know who attacked him.
Police searched the house and found it in shambles, the report states. There was paint splattered on hardwood floors. Windows and pictures were smashed, a pool table covered in trash and many other signs of destruction.
The property owners were contacted via telephone, police said, and told officers that the two missing guns were antique rifles that had not been shot in decades.
“I asked (the homeowner) if there were any more firearms in the house and he explained to me that there were two shotguns, a bolt action .22 rifle and a set of antique Smith & Wesson .38 pistols,” Ripa wrote in his report.
Ripa and others were able to find the shotguns and the rifle, but the pistols were missing. None of them were stored as required by law.
The case will be heard in Newburyport District Court at a date to be determined.
