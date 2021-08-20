BE CLEAN
You can scrub, you can wash, you can soap up the skin,
But how to be clean
After violation, after sin?
Water came from a pipe where we stayed;
An icy fresh gush
Making my tarnished body whole again
A dirty act, took place between the legs.
Less than a simple robbery
The shame, a warm wash across my body
Could not be rinsed away.
COURAGE, TAKE TWO
It takes courage to sit down and write
To admit you're selfish and small-minded
Unloveable, unlikeable
It takes a little courage to set about your business
As a poet
To write as a poet
To explore this new identity
To say, “I'm a writer”
Courage comes in many colors
Hot pink
Cool blue
Tan, or a boring shade of beige
For there are
Many forms of courage
Climb up! beckons the rockface
Jump off! sings the dark quarry water below
Each time we step up, or step off
The intake of breath, the lump in our throats
And that's it!
The heart of the matter is that courage is about the heart
We feel elated and full and our head is held up a bit higher for the leap we take
There are many forms of courage, masquerading every day.
So when you walk in the woods
And you see me
You will understand that it takes courage to be here, to run here, to be alone here.
And you will never look at me the same way again.
COURAGE IS MORE THAN SEVENTEEN SYLLABLES
A Haiku Series
Courage
A chance I take when
Walking in the woods alone
Take heart, strong woman
Courage
When walking Dogtown
Talk to yourselves, strong women
Your heart will save you
Courage
I resent that I
Am the one who must worry
Please don't attack me.
Courage
When I walk these woods
I fondle my phone and keys,
Just in case, I run.
Courage
1984.
She was my neighbor, Quarry Street.
Her death still haunts me.
Courage
Walking through Dogtown
Takes courage for me, alone.
Fear runs on two legs.
Courage
No longer afraid.
When walking Dogtown alone.
I survive the fear.
Courage
It took me too long.
To ride alone in Dogtown.
Now I wonder why?
Courage
Some women don't
Have the fear that seems to stay
With me, for so long.
Courage
Walk into the woods
With only my heart and dog
I come out alive.
Courage
Women, you must learn
To look over your shoulders.
But look inside, too.
Courage
Walking in the woods
Alone, with a spotted dog.
I do not fear you.
IDEALS
Ideally we would walk together
Together we would walk
But in reality, we don't walk, we don't talk.
I am two steps behind you, and you talk over my words.
Ideals I feels I steals
Ideals
Ideels
Ide eels
Are they the things in the water that chase me at night in my dreams?
Big brown fish in the waves
Staring at me, keeping me from my creative work?
I have come to think those eels were women
Women who have come to keep me from my work and my wit.
Under the water, ugly
Under the water, filling the space with their mass and their length and their
Ack
I'd deal so you don't have to.
I deal with dogs every day:
I deal with kids when I say: “Hey! Cut it out!” or
I shout when they've pushed me too far.
I'd deal so as not to bother anyone.
I'd deal with the shame, so no one else is hurt or sad:
Ideals are not just ideas with an l .
Ideals are high. And mighty. Worthy.
Show me someone without ideals and I will show you
A ship without a map, a traveller without a compass. Where are you going? How do you get there?
Your ideals are not mine, but can we agree
That we all travel on this road of life,
This path through the woods of Dogtown, Anytown, Everytown?
Overgrown, tangled, dark,
Capable of light, if you know where to look.
INTEGRITY
He left a hole where my soul used to go
He was a robber who stole
A part of my heart
I keep between my legs.
But I am whole, I did not crack
I healed with each year I grew.
Still whole.
In my entirety.
Integrity: blood, bones, flesh & skin.
And soul!
All these add up to a whole; broken but whole.
So stay open, stay whole, no matter the toll.
You are not this trauma; you are soul.
INTELLIGENCE
Not just smarts, or Phi Beta Kappa;
Intelligence is how we relate to others.
Are we ourselves, when we come from the cosmos?
A predetermined spark inside our mothers' bodies?
Are we born an outsider, an extrovert, a rapist?
Ask many mothers and they will say: he was always like that.
She was different.
We raised them in the same way, same house, same genes but one turned out, well, you know.
Daughters, sons
Whatever your calling: you are not for yourselves alone.
Tread lightly, with others' hearts and bodies.
And do not damage yourself.
Brother, sister: use your intelligence to
Do the right thing.
PROSPERITY FOLLOWS SERVICE
In the dictionary
Prosperity doesn't follow service.
But to serve will give us sweetness and surrender.
To live in this moment, this now,
Has a value worth more than gold.
My life is more than my bank account and my debts.
I am worth each breath I take in and let out.
To know one's self is one kind of prosperity.
Service is sharing this secret, so you don't have to be alone.
You are not alone.
One in four of you will be part of this sisterhood.
We will reap the rewards.
Prosperity follows service.
TRUTH
The truth is, this story is, this poem is my truth.
When it happened, I begged for my life.
No knife, a gun.
I said, please don't kill me.
Anything, do anything.
Please, please, don't kill me.
And he didn't.
He let me live.
To finish out
My story.
My life.
A gun at the back of your head is a truth you cannot deny.
You will do whatever you can to stay alive.
For this I am not sorry.
He spared my life.
Didn't even rob us.
But what he did take could not be replaced.
The movie of my life:
No longer adventure: a surreal episode.
No white knight to my rescue.
The sound of my thoughts in my head, when he fled.
What now? Will I hate men? Will I hate sex?
What now?
I am a statistic.
I am one in four women.
Truth is: my life changed on that night.
WORK
I worked to keep myself safe and organized:
This part here, that part, there.
Guarding, guarded.
Walls, borders, fences, defenses.
Protecting myself from ________
The sun can't get in
(The son can't get in)
To be secure I did the work
To be sure I did the work
At what cost? At what price?
Safety, security, locked up chained up.
My silence, the gatekeeper,
My mouth, my throat, gasping to reveal
What was real, what is real,
My voice,
Stony and gray, like the boulders I skirt on the way.
KINDNESS: AN ANAGRAMMATIC ELEGY
Skinned knees
Kids
Sink
End
Send nine sins
Skids
Kisses
KINDNESS
The absence often felt more than
Its presence:
How do you feel it?
Can you feel it slipping away?
Eel-like, passing through fingers, and time or
Jagged, caustic, rough
Thorns in your fingertips, when weeding the garden.
Burning the skin of your shoulders, that day too long at the beach
The sun can be kind, warming the way
Lighting our path, a celestial guide
Brightens and illuminates even the darkest spots.
Generously shines on all who inhabit this bright blue home.
Giving life, life giving; without it we perish.
Kindness burns in my heart, my soul
Fuels the small acts of goodness, of grace, of giving
Forgiveness
To myself, and to him
BE ON TIME
Measuring my steps, one after the other
I remember my mother:
“Be on time”
Watches, clocks, seconds, minutes, hours, days
Afternoons, moons, months
Classes weeks semesters
Years decades centuries eras
How long have I been walking?
The light lessens in the summer woods
It's getting dark.
Supper's on the table and I must be on time
Making my way over gravel and grass
I pick up the pace
I make it a race
Stepping lightly, like a fairy tale
I will be on time
Do not dawdle, Little Red
There are wolves in the woods but not today
Your basket is safe, you scurry along
You will be on time
Bearing bread in your basket
Without a watch
LOYALTY
Four legs, two ears, fur
Wagging tail, soft eyes, nose knows
I will protect you
INITIATIVE: IN WHICH THE POET ASKS WHY IN AN EFFORT TO UNDERSTAND
Initiative
An introductory step
A leading action.
What motivation
Did he have? What drives
Any man to rape?
Does someone plan it?
How do they decide, that night
Is the time, the place?
I don't understand
When there is so much pain, fear
He chose to make more.
INDUSTRY
In dust I try
To work out the why
The why me? The why not me?
The why then, the why anyone?
The what now?
I try to heal and grow and learn about chakras and where the wounds live.
It is work I would rather not do.
So I walk and I talk.
Picking up rocks, pocketing the interesting ones,
Making a stack of the flat ones
Leaving a cairn for passersby
They wonder why and what messages the
Industrious interloper left
Working the wild hardness into tiny towers
The creations a query of
Granite, quartz
Asking these same questions:
Why me? Why anyone? What now?
KEEP OUT OF DEBT
Do not owe your life
To that man who held a gun
To your head, that night.
NEVER TRY, NEVER WIN
The moment we begin, we step out
We step forward
Across the threshold
We abandon who we were,
Shedding skin, identity, family of origin, childhood home
Trusting when others fear.
Our journeys come with a cost.
Who hasn't crossed the doorway, the future unknown, assuming the best
Only to return broken, empty, defeated, lost.
It was 1988. It was an adventure. I was only eighteen.
It was a moment in time.
It was over.
I feared for so long, and felt so fucked up:
That someone could summon this demon
This derelict
And then recover, through a lover, through
Tenderness and trust.
We must keep crossing these doorways
Stepping out and across and trusting
We must
For every day there's a new way to be
Beaten down
To be violated
To be violent
But the violets and the daffodils and the dandelions
Oh the dandelions!
Remind us to try, and to grow and to win
Never try, never win
SPIRITUAL POWER
We are bodies in the world
Animated skeletons
Scurry and scatter
Muscles, tissues tendons
Organs, systems
It's a miracle we are here
Every one of us
A spirit possesses us
To move and make sense of
Where and how and what we do now
And there is power in the spirit
When the body breaks and cracks and cleaves
Like the Jaw of the Whale
Or the skull of the woman
Out walking in the woods.
Soul enters and exits at all times
Without warning, and yes, with warning.
The grouse, the beech tree, the spring peeper
Power does not imply immortality.
Spirit moves between and through.
Each being a world and a part of the world
To create and be created
With spirit and with power.
STUDY
I look at myself
From above, disconnected
Who am I now?
What does it mean to be a statistic?
I examine my fears
Kept inside for so long
Keeping me limited and left out
Afraid
A frayed
Unraveling
You are not your trauma
You are not your wounds, your scars, the terrible things that happened to you
I study myself and I
Set myself free
Liberated from the wounds
You cannot see
USE YOUR HEAD
He was sitting in the woods
At the rock marked COURAGE
My dog, at my feet
Hackles high.
Her head turned as if to say
“Okay?”
Okay, I say, “Stay by.”
Another way to heel.
Breathing, walking, contact.
He has a map, a beard.
Okay, I say, this time to myself.
“Can I ask you a question?' He speaks.
He is lost.
Together we look at his map.
My fear displaced by knowledge:
I know where we are, he is lost.
“A dog in Dogtown,” he cleverly adds. His first time here.
I point on paper
A route of return.
He needs me, I trust him.
But nervously walking in front of him.
He talks and walks, I turn and tell:
Stories and snipppets of who I am, a human, a mother, a teacher;
Working in a windowless classroom
Going to her child's concert
I need him to know that they will miss me if you murder me
When I don't return from my walk.
We talk.
To the right he takes the trail.
I exhale.
Unaware that I had stopped breathing.
IF WORK STOPS VALUES DECAY
What was Old Babson trying to say?
Keep busy, keep producing? Idle hands make the devil's work?
Or how does that go?
I do not know.
I do know values harden and decay
Calcify into our DNA.
“Women are lesser than.
Woman, the victim of Man.
He does it because he can.”
I say then, stop work! Chip away at these
Antiquated values
And carve into the boulders new
Bolder maxims:
Persist
Resist
Respect
Dignity
Give freely
Love one another
Share what you have
Listen to women
Let our trail leave new words and
New ways for women and men
Amen