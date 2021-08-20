BE CLEAN

You can scrub, you can wash, you can soap up the skin,

But how to be clean

After violation, after sin?

Water came from a pipe where we stayed;

An icy fresh gush

Making my tarnished body whole again

A dirty act, took place between the legs.

Less than a simple robbery

The shame, a warm wash across my body

Could not be rinsed away.

COURAGE, TAKE TWO

It takes courage to sit down and write

To admit you're selfish and small-minded

Unloveable, unlikeable

It takes a little courage to set about your business

As a poet

To write as a poet

To explore this new identity

To say, “I'm a writer”

Courage comes in many colors

Hot pink

Cool blue

Tan, or a boring shade of beige

For there are

Many forms of courage

Climb up! beckons the rockface

Jump off! sings the dark quarry water below

Each time we step up, or step off

The intake of breath, the lump in our throats

And that's it!

The heart of the matter is that courage is about the heart

We feel elated and full and our head is held up a bit higher for the leap we take

There are many forms of courage, masquerading every day.

So when you walk in the woods

And you see me

You will understand that it takes courage to be here, to run here, to be alone here.

And you will never look at me the same way again.

COURAGE IS MORE THAN SEVENTEEN SYLLABLES

A Haiku Series

Courage

A chance I take when

Walking in the woods alone

Take heart, strong woman

Courage

When walking Dogtown

Talk to yourselves, strong women

Your heart will save you

Courage

I resent that I

Am the one who must worry

Please don't attack me.

Courage

When I walk these woods

I fondle my phone and keys,

Just in case, I run.

Courage

1984.

She was my neighbor, Quarry Street.

Her death still haunts me.

Courage

Walking through Dogtown

Takes courage for me, alone.

Fear runs on two legs.

Courage

No longer afraid.

When walking Dogtown alone.

I survive the fear.

Courage

It took me too long.

To ride alone in Dogtown.

Now I wonder why?

Courage

Some women don't

Have the fear that seems to stay

With me, for so long.

Courage

Walk into the woods

With only my heart and dog

I come out alive.

Courage

Women, you must learn

To look over your shoulders.

But look inside, too.

Courage

Walking in the woods

Alone, with a spotted dog.

I do not fear you.

IDEALS

Ideally we would walk together

Together we would walk

But in reality, we don't walk, we don't talk.

I am two steps behind you, and you talk over my words.

Ideals I feels I steals

Ideals

Ideels

Ide eels

Are they the things in the water that chase me at night in my dreams?

Big brown fish in the waves

Staring at me, keeping me from my creative work?

I have come to think those eels were women

Women who have come to keep me from my work and my wit.

Under the water, ugly

Under the water, filling the space with their mass and their length and their

Ack

I'd deal so you don't have to.

I deal with dogs every day:

I deal with kids when I say: “Hey! Cut it out!” or

I shout when they've pushed me too far.

I'd deal so as not to bother anyone.

I'd deal with the shame, so no one else is hurt or sad:

Ideals are not just ideas with an l .

Ideals are high. And mighty. Worthy.

Show me someone without ideals and I will show you

A ship without a map, a traveller without a compass. Where are you going? How do you get there?

Your ideals are not mine, but can we agree

That we all travel on this road of life,

This path through the woods of Dogtown, Anytown, Everytown?

Overgrown, tangled, dark,

Capable of light, if you know where to look.

INTEGRITY

He left a hole where my soul used to go

He was a robber who stole

A part of my heart

I keep between my legs.

But I am whole, I did not crack

I healed with each year I grew.

Still whole.

In my entirety.

Integrity: blood, bones, flesh & skin.

And soul!

All these add up to a whole; broken but whole.

So stay open, stay whole, no matter the toll.

You are not this trauma; you are soul.

INTELLIGENCE

Not just smarts, or Phi Beta Kappa;

Intelligence is how we relate to others.

Are we ourselves, when we come from the cosmos?

A predetermined spark inside our mothers' bodies?

Are we born an outsider, an extrovert, a rapist?

Ask many mothers and they will say: he was always like that.

She was different.

We raised them in the same way, same house, same genes but one turned out, well, you know.

Daughters, sons

Whatever your calling: you are not for yourselves alone.

Tread lightly, with others' hearts and bodies.

And do not damage yourself.

Brother, sister: use your intelligence to

Do the right thing.

PROSPERITY FOLLOWS SERVICE

In the dictionary

Prosperity doesn't follow service.

But to serve will give us sweetness and surrender.

To live in this moment, this now,

Has a value worth more than gold.

My life is more than my bank account and my debts.

I am worth each breath I take in and let out.

To know one's self is one kind of prosperity.

Service is sharing this secret, so you don't have to be alone.

You are not alone.

One in four of you will be part of this sisterhood.

We will reap the rewards.

Prosperity follows service.

TRUTH

The truth is, this story is, this poem is my truth.

When it happened, I begged for my life.

No knife, a gun.

I said, please don't kill me.

Anything, do anything.

Please, please, don't kill me.

And he didn't.

He let me live.

To finish out

My story.

My life.

A gun at the back of your head is a truth you cannot deny.

You will do whatever you can to stay alive.

For this I am not sorry.

He spared my life.

Didn't even rob us.

But what he did take could not be replaced.

The movie of my life:

No longer adventure: a surreal episode.

No white knight to my rescue.

The sound of my thoughts in my head, when he fled.

What now? Will I hate men? Will I hate sex?

What now?

I am a statistic.

I am one in four women.

Truth is: my life changed on that night.

WORK

I worked to keep myself safe and organized:

This part here, that part, there.

Guarding, guarded.

Walls, borders, fences, defenses.

Protecting myself from ________

The sun can't get in

(The son can't get in)

To be secure I did the work

To be sure I did the work

At what cost? At what price?

Safety, security, locked up chained up.

My silence, the gatekeeper,

My mouth, my throat, gasping to reveal

What was real, what is real,

My voice,

Stony and gray, like the boulders I skirt on the way.

KINDNESS: AN ANAGRAMMATIC ELEGY

Skinned knees

Kids

Sink

End

Send nine sins

Skids

Kisses

KINDNESS

The absence often felt more than

Its presence:

How do you feel it?

Can you feel it slipping away?

Eel-like, passing through fingers, and time or

Jagged, caustic, rough

Thorns in your fingertips, when weeding the garden.

Burning the skin of your shoulders, that day too long at the beach

The sun can be kind, warming the way

Lighting our path, a celestial guide

Brightens and illuminates even the darkest spots.

Generously shines on all who inhabit this bright blue home.

Giving life, life giving; without it we perish.

Kindness burns in my heart, my soul

Fuels the small acts of goodness, of grace, of giving

Forgiveness

To myself, and to him

BE ON TIME

Measuring my steps, one after the other

I remember my mother:

“Be on time”

Watches, clocks, seconds, minutes, hours, days

Afternoons, moons, months

Classes weeks semesters

Years decades centuries eras

How long have I been walking?

The light lessens in the summer woods

It's getting dark.

Supper's on the table and I must be on time

Making my way over gravel and grass

I pick up the pace

I make it a race

Stepping lightly, like a fairy tale

I will be on time

Do not dawdle, Little Red

There are wolves in the woods but not today

Your basket is safe, you scurry along

You will be on time

Bearing bread in your basket

Without a watch

LOYALTY

Four legs, two ears, fur

Wagging tail, soft eyes, nose knows

I will protect you

INITIATIVE: IN WHICH THE POET ASKS WHY IN AN EFFORT TO UNDERSTAND

Initiative

An introductory step

A leading action.

What motivation

Did he have? What drives

Any man to rape?

Does someone plan it?

How do they decide, that night

Is the time, the place?

I don't understand

When there is so much pain, fear

He chose to make more.

INDUSTRY

In dust I try

To work out the why

The why me? The why not me?

The why then, the why anyone?

The what now?

I try to heal and grow and learn about chakras and where the wounds live.

It is work I would rather not do.

So I walk and I talk.

Picking up rocks, pocketing the interesting ones,

Making a stack of the flat ones

Leaving a cairn for passersby

They wonder why and what messages the

Industrious interloper left

Working the wild hardness into tiny towers

The creations a query of

Granite, quartz

Asking these same questions:

Why me? Why anyone? What now?

KEEP OUT OF DEBT

Do not owe your life

To that man who held a gun

To your head, that night.

NEVER TRY, NEVER WIN

The moment we begin, we step out

We step forward

Across the threshold

We abandon who we were,

Shedding skin, identity, family of origin, childhood home

Trusting when others fear.

Our journeys come with a cost.

Who hasn't crossed the doorway, the future unknown, assuming the best

Only to return broken, empty, defeated, lost.

It was 1988. It was an adventure. I was only eighteen.

It was a moment in time.

It was over.

I feared for so long, and felt so fucked up:

That someone could summon this demon

This derelict

And then recover, through a lover, through

Tenderness and trust.

We must keep crossing these doorways

Stepping out and across and trusting

We must

For every day there's a new way to be

Beaten down

To be violated

To be violent

But the violets and the daffodils and the dandelions

Oh the dandelions!

Remind us to try, and to grow and to win

Never try, never win

SPIRITUAL POWER

We are bodies in the world

Animated skeletons

Scurry and scatter

Muscles, tissues tendons

Organs, systems

It's a miracle we are here

Every one of us

A spirit possesses us

To move and make sense of

Where and how and what we do now

And there is power in the spirit

When the body breaks and cracks and cleaves

Like the Jaw of the Whale

Or the skull of the woman

Out walking in the woods.

Soul enters and exits at all times

Without warning, and yes, with warning.

The grouse, the beech tree, the spring peeper

Power does not imply immortality.

Spirit moves between and through.

Each being a world and a part of the world

To create and be created

With spirit and with power.

STUDY

I look at myself

From above, disconnected

Who am I now?

What does it mean to be a statistic?

I examine my fears

Kept inside for so long

Keeping me limited and left out

Afraid

A frayed

Unraveling

You are not your trauma

You are not your wounds, your scars, the terrible things that happened to you

I study myself and I

Set myself free

Liberated from the wounds

You cannot see

USE YOUR HEAD

He was sitting in the woods

At the rock marked COURAGE

My dog, at my feet

Hackles high.

Her head turned as if to say

“Okay?”

Okay, I say, “Stay by.”

Another way to heel.

Breathing, walking, contact.

He has a map, a beard.

Okay, I say, this time to myself.

“Can I ask you a question?' He speaks.

He is lost.

Together we look at his map.

My fear displaced by knowledge:

I know where we are, he is lost.

“A dog in Dogtown,” he cleverly adds. His first time here.

I point on paper

A route of return.

He needs me, I trust him.

But nervously walking in front of him.

He talks and walks, I turn and tell:

Stories and snipppets of who I am, a human, a mother, a teacher;

Working in a windowless classroom

Going to her child's concert

I need him to know that they will miss me if you murder me

When I don't return from my walk.

We talk.

To the right he takes the trail.

I exhale.

Unaware that I had stopped breathing.

IF WORK STOPS VALUES DECAY

What was Old Babson trying to say?

Keep busy, keep producing? Idle hands make the devil's work?

Or how does that go?

I do not know.

I do know values harden and decay

Calcify into our DNA.

“Women are lesser than.

Woman, the victim of Man.

He does it because he can.”

I say then, stop work! Chip away at these

Antiquated values

And carve into the boulders new

Bolder maxims:

Persist

Resist

Respect

Dignity

Give freely

Love one another

Share what you have

Listen to women

Let our trail leave new words and

New ways for women and men

Amen

