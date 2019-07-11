A humpback whale feeding off Magnolia put on quite a show for fisherman Doug Shatford.
The humpback lunged up next to Shatford's boat as he floated over a school of fish behind Kettle Cove Island in Magnolia.
The whale sent fish flying as it landed.
Lunge feeding is a technique used by baleen whales, such as humpbacks, which survive off of small fish. In attempt to maximize their catch, these whales rush schools of fish with an open mouth and gulp whatever they can get.
Humpbacks arrived in the region en masse in early May.
Humpbacks can grow to 60 feet long and are found in oceans around the world. They're popular with whale watchers because of the dramatic way they breach the ocean's surface, then flop back into the water.
The humpback whale population that feeds in North Atlantic waters each summer was removed from the Endangered Species Act in 2016 when NOAA divided humpback populations into 14 distinct population segments around the world. There are about 10,500 in the population that visits North Atlantic waters, scientists say.
While they're not threatened, federal scientists are still keeping close tabs on the whales.
