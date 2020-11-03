Tune in at noon for live, on-location reports from "Cape Ann Today" hosts and local reporters from the Gloucester Daily Times and The Manchester Cricket.
Evening coverage begins at 5 p.m. with live interviews and analysis on the 1623 Studios Facebook page and here. You'll hear from first-time voters, young voices from around Cape Ann, local leaders and officials, and guest analysts who will provide perspective as Cape Ann heads to the polls. Local reporters are lined up for live, on-the-spot updates.
Starting at 7 p.m. 1623 Studios will live stream at gloucestertimes.com.
As the polls close, the coverage will continue, bringing you the latest on Gloucester's Question 3, state election results as they come in, and information pertaining to the presidential election.
1623 Studios today is also sharing a playlist of 11 videos its done on topics related to the election, from pro and con views of Gloucester's Question 3 for the funding of a new school, an animated civic lesson on voting, to a comparison to other volatile presidential election. The whole play list may be found at https://bit.ly/3kXZqRy