National Grid has scheduled three planned power outages in various parts of Gloucester in the coming days and weeks.
“National Grid has several planned power outages scheduled in March to make necessary improvements to the electrical system,” according to a notice posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Here is a list of dates, times and streets for the three planned power outages:
- , 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Streets impacted: Becker Circle, Becker Lane, Biskie Head Point, Causeway Street, Concord Street, Cove Way, Crafts Road, Crafts Street, Russ Road, Rust Island, Thomson Street, White Mountain Road, Ye Old County Road, Ferry Hill Street. Rain date is Thursday, March 9.
- , 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (This is rescheduled work that was originally planned for Feb. 20.) Street impacted: Cobblestone Lane, Cross Street, East Main Street, Eastern Avenue, Elwell Street, Fair Street, Friend Street, Green Street, Ledgemont Avenue, Linnett Place, Loring Court, Main Street, Maple Street, Marchant Street, Mount Vernon Street, Parker Street, Perkins Street, Perkins Peak, Prospect Street, Sadler Street, Sadler Street Extension, State Fish Pier, Staten Street, Taylor Court, Taylor Street, Webster Street. Rain date is Thursday, March 16.
- , 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Streets Impacted: Beach Circle, Cogswell Road, Concord Street, Conomo Point, Conomo Point Road, Harlow Street, Lufkin Point Lane, Lufkin Point Circle, Lufkin Point Road, Middle Road, Ralston Drive, Ralston Lane, Robbins Island Road, Sumac Drive, Town Farm Road. Rain date is March 28.
“Letters have been sent from National Grid only to customers that will be impacted by the planned outage,” the city wrote on its Facebook page. “Please contact National Grid’s Customer Service at 1-800-322-3223 to confirm if your home will be impacted by the planned power outage.”
When the outage scheduled for Feb. 20 was rescheduled to March 13, a National Grid spokesperson emailed that the outage was related to the construction of the new East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street.
“The city is widening the roadway as part of that new school project and we need to relocate our pole line. Since this is 34 kV (kilovolts) we are not able to do it live,” the spokesman’s explanation stated.
The spokesperson said he believed the additional two planned outages were also all related to the school construction.
The outage letter sent to customers lists any street that has impacted customers on it, but that does not mean every customer on the street will be impacted, the spokesman previously pointed out.
