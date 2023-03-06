New home proposed for parcel off Reilly’s Lane

ROCKPORT — A Gloucester builder wants to construct a new single-family home in Rockport in an area off Reilly’s Lane that sits adjacent to vegetated wetlands.
The development plan will be discussed before the Conservation Commission at a public hearing scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Town Hall. The hearing will be available via Zoom, the link for which may be found on the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov.
Conservation Agent John Lopez said the planned home is to be built on the buffer zone next to vegetated wetlands at 5 Reilly’s Lane. He said the buffer zone is typically the 100-foot area extending from the wetlands.
“It’s common to build in a buffer zone,” he said, adding he believes the application to build is “a pretty pedestrian project.”
The public notice states the Tuesday’s hearing is related to a “Notice of Intent” to construct the house. The notice was submitted Feb. 22 to Lopez and Conservation Commission members, including Chair Laura Kozachek, by Daniel Ottenheimer, president of Gloucester’s Mill River Consulting. The applicant for the project is Salvatore Parisi.
“The Notice of Intent is related to the construction of a new dwelling to replace one which existed at this site prior to it burning down last year,” reads the Notice of Intent. “Under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act, the work will occur solely within the buffer zone to a bordering vegetated wetland, with no work proposed in any resource area.”
The document further states no portion of the proposed project is located within an “Area of Critical Environmental Concern.” It also says no construction will occur within the 25-foot “No Disturb Zone” or the 50-foot “No Build Zone.”
The project would replace a Cape Cod-style home destroyed by fire on April 23.
Lopez said Conservation Commission members have not indicated they might have concerns with the application.
“The commission has not discussed this with me prior to the hearing,” he said on Thursday. “But during the hearing, they’ll deliberate this proposal. There are no red flags at this point.”
Attempts to reach Conservation Commission Chair Laura Kozachek, before deadline were unsuccessful.
Lopez did say the proposal must receive the Conservation Commission’s stamp of approval before the project moves ahead.
He said the commission serves as the local representative and permitting agency to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Wetlands Division.
“The commission will review the proposal to see if it complies with state and local laws,” said Lopez.
Last year, the commission failed to reach a quorum for about four months, preempting any meetings during that period.
The full commission was only permitted to meet formally after member Dawn Epstein was appointed in September. The commission calls for a four-person quorum to formally meet.
In addition to Kozachek and Epstein, other board members are Vice Chair Ashley Shedd, Laura Fillmore Evans, Nathaniel Mulcahy and Jonathan Lilja. There is also an open seat on the board.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Material from other staff was used in this report.