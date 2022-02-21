A more than $1.1 million boost from the federal government will help the seafood industry in Massachusetts weather and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $1,104,725 from the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program will provide relief for local seafood processors and processing facilities, said U.S. Sens. Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren in announcing the award last week.
The federal money will be distributed by the state Division of Marine Fisheries. It plans to award the money to applicants for improving workplace and worker safety measures, facilitating market pivots, retrofitting facilities, transportation, worker housing and medical services.
Those eligible to apply must:
- Have held a Massachusetts wholesale seafood dealer permit in 2020 or 2021.
- Must be endorsed for processing activities.
- Must have records of eligible expenses incurred between Jan. 27, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
The Division of Marine Fisheries is developing an application for this program in coordination with industry partners, which will be posted at https://bit.ly/3sZiQLh. Next, it will mail applications to all potentially eligible permit holders. All applications must be completed and returned to agency by the program deadline.
At the start of the pandemic, Markey and Warren, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, called for urgent support for the fishing and seafood industry experiencing economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of the hospitality industry and international markets caused fishermen and seafood processors to face drastic economic impacts.
“We are pleased that the USDA has agreed to support seafood processors, an industry that experienced severe economic hardship as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the Massachusetts Democrats said in a prepared statement. “If we fail to support our working waterfronts, we risk letting down a vital industry that is not only critical to our economy in Massachusetts but also to our way of life.
The senators highlighted a variety of ways Congress could help the industry, including establishing federal procurement programs for U.S. seafood products, which the USDA has done with an investment of approximately $50 million through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, as well as federal fisheries disaster assistance funding.