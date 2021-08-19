NORTON — The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a flash flood warning for Gloucester and other parts of Essex and Middlesex counties until 2:45 p.m.
Meanwhile, a tornado warning has been issued for Lynn, Nahant, Swampscott, Salem, Marblehead and Beverly through 1:45 p.m.
At 12:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Revere, moving northeast at 15 mph. The National Weather Service warns that flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, that mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed and damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is also likely.
This dangerous storm will be near Lynn and Nahant around 1:05 p.m., Swampscott around 1:20 p.m., Salem around 1:25 p.m., Marblehead around 1:30 p.m. and Beverly around 1:45 p.m.
Essex County Regional 911 Alerts says that while no significant reports of flooding have been reported, the Hamilton Police Department reports many roads in Hamilton have 1 to 3 inches of standing water on them.
One Cape Ann, up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 1.25 inches in one hour. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.