$10,000 project aims to repopulate clam flat

Gloucester is one of nine Massachusetts communities to win a COVID-19-related rapid response grant to assist with municipal shellfish propagation efforts impacted by the pandemic.
The Gloucester Shellfish Department received $10,000 for a softshell clam netting project.
Gloucester Shellfish Warden Peter Seminara said the money will be used to put down shellfish nets in the Jim Durney flat, located between Rust and Pearce islands in the Annisquam River, which has been historically unproductive.
The purpose of laying the nets is two-fold, he said; the nets will aid natural recruitment, in that floating clam seed will settle underneath and grow, and will keep predators, especially invasive green crabs, from eating the growing softshell clams.
“I did some surveys in early winter, late fall, it was pretty barren,” Seminara said. “The plan is to install the nets in late March, early April. If they are put in earlier, and the river ices over, the nets will get carried away.”
The nets will be left in place for six to eight months to see if clams seed on the flat, he said. If they do, the flat will be closed until the clams grow to legal size.
“If they don’t take, we’ll know something else is going on,” he said. “We’ll look into why it hasn’t been productive over the last five years or so.”
Seminara said the grant was to be used originally to buy netting, but 20,000 feet was donated by Salem State University. Now, the money will be used to install and maintain the nets, and keep detailed records.
The Woods Hole and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sea Grant programs led an effort resulting in the grants, which total $79,950. Grants also went to Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Edgartown, Truro, Yarmouth and Wellfleet.
Matching funds for the entire effort were provided by the participating towns as well as $5,000 from Cape Cod 5 and $5,000 from the Massachusetts Oyster Project. Gloucester counted the salaries of its shellfish wardens as its in-kind match, so did not need to come up with $10,000, Seminara said.
“Due to the pandemic, municipal shellfish propagation programs have not only experienced budget cuts and reduced labor, but there has also been an increase in recreational shellfishing activity across the board,” said Harriet Booth, marine resource specialist at Woods Hole Sea Grant and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. “This funding was a great opportunity to support these programs in ways that could be tailored to individual towns’ needs, helping the towns bolster local shellfish resources that community members rely on as a source of food and recreation, especially during these challenging times.”