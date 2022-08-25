10 names floated for new Gloucester school

And then there were 10.
A Nominations Committee made up of students from East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools, both current and past, unveiled 10 semifinalist names for the consolidated 440-student elementary school under construction on Webster Street.
The semifinalist names, submitted by members of the community, were announced at the School Committee’s remote meeting Wednesday night. They are, in no particular order:
- Cape Pond Elementary School.
- East Coast Elementary School.
- East Hill Community Elementary School.
- East Harbor Elementary School.
- East Veterans Elementary School.
- Inner Harbor Elementary School.
- Seaside Elementary School.
- Fisherman’s Memorial Elementary School.
- First Light Elementary School.
- Gloucester Veterans Elementary School.
“I’m just really pleased and proud for this community, for these students of these two school communities, that our students are playing such a central role in this,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said. “It’s been an inclusive process already, and it will continue to be an even more inclusive process as we narrow down the names.”
The process to name the new $66.7 million school is meant to bring the two school communities together. Efforts along these lines have included multiple professional development sessions, grade level teachers working together, and combined student events including the groundbreaking and topping off ceremonies for the new school, Veterans Memorial Elementary School Principal Matt Fusco said.
The naming process was approved by the School Committee in December, and it included a stipulation that the new school would not be named after an individual.
Seventy-one nominations were submitted in April, some of which were duplicates. That meant the committee had more than 50 individual names to choose from, according to East Gloucester Elementary School Principal Amy Pasquarello.
Fusco said the committee, which met on most Wednesdays between February and June, also received input from an alumni group from the schools and met with Adam Curcuru, director of Caoe Ann Veterans Services, to get input from veterans in the community.
The committee discussed the 10 semifinalists, Fusco said, taking into account the significance of each name to Gloucester, while honoring the schools’ histories and traditions and their values and purpose.
The next steps involve getting input from the community. The students created a slide presentation outlining the reasons each of the 10 semifinalists was chosen. A recording of the Aug. 24 presentation to the School Committee will be linked to websites and social media. An online input form will be available on the schools', district's and building project's websites.
On Sept. 13, the Nominations Committee will present all 10 semifinalists to the public at a at 6:30 p.m. forum in the auditorium at East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St.
On Sept. 28, the committee will recommend four finalists to the School Committee. A School Committee public hearing on the finalist names is scheduled on Oct. 12 and the School Committee is scheduled to vote to adopt a new name on Oct. 26.
The new school is scheduled to open with the new school year in 2023. While it is being built, Veterans staff and schoolchildren are being housed in the old St. Ann School downtown. The East Gloucester school will be torn down when its pupils and staff move into the new school.
You can learn more about the school naming process and building project by visiting the website egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com.