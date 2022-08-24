A student-led committee plans to bring 10 possible names for the elementary school now under construction on Webster Street before the School Committee during its remote meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
With more input from the public, the name of the school should be decided by the School Committee by the end of October, Superintendent Ben Lummis said.
“The student-led Nominations Committee has considered all the submitted names and identified the 10 semifinalists that best represent Gloucester and the coming together of two wonderful school communities,” read a post on the School Committee’s Facebook page.
The new school is being constructed on the site of the former Veterans Memorial Elementary School building, which was torn down to make way for the $66.7 million school building project.
When the school opens for 2023-2024 school year, it will bring together the approximately 440 kindergartners through fifth-graders, teachers and staff of Veterans Memorial, which is in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street, and East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension.
“We expect to have the final name selected by the School Committee by the end of October,” said Lummis on Tuesday afternoon. “The students will present the 10 semifinalists names tomorrow night. Then we will hold a public meeting about those 10 semifinalists’ names.”
After Wednesday’s meeting, Lummis said public input on the 10 semifinalists will be sought. People will be able to fill out an online form, email or come to a public meeting on Sept. 13, he said.
The Nominations Committee will take that input and whittle the list to four finalists, which will then be presented to the School Committee on Sept. 28. The School Committee plans to have a public hearing in October on the four finalists and it is planning on considering and voting to adopt a name on Oct. 26, Lummis said.
“I am really impressed with the work the students have done so far. They are being very thoughtful and very considerate,” he said. The students even met with the city’s Office of Veterans Services and alumni of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial to get their input on the name, Lummis said.
“I’m just really pleased that students have been such an important piece of the naming process,” Lummis said.
The effort to name the combined East Gloucester and Veterans’ Memorial school picked up steam in April.
A committee made up of students, alumni, principals and staff of both schools has been overseeing the process. It collected nominations from the public in April.
In December, the School Committee approved “an inclusive, community-based process” to name new school, according to the project’s website.
