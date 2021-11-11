On Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 100 Who Care Cape Ann will meet on Zoom to present a much-needed gift of $10,000 to support a worthy Cape Ann non-profit.
Candidates for the $10,000 prize are Cape Ann Animal Aid, or the First R Foundation.
Your donation serves as your RSVP. If you cannot make the meeting, you can vote for a charity recipient by emailing the nonprofit at vote@100whocarecapeann.org before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
All are welcome. Questions? Visit http://100whocarecapeann.org/impact/, or email info@100whocarecapeann.org.