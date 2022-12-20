ROCKPORT — The tradition continues in Rockport.
After a two-year lull, Christmas baskets will once again be handed out to about 700 seniors and those in need in town. The effort, postponed during the pandemic, is part of a 124-year-old tradition of dozens of volunteers putting together baskets filled with fruit and treats.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., volunteers will gather at Spiran Hall Lodge,19 School St., to put together the baskets to be given out to many of the senior citizens and shut-ins in town. The baskets will be filled with oranges, apples, pears, gum drops, candy canes, some chocolates, and a bag or tin of cookies.
Part of Thursday’s effort will also include creating 300 bags of goodies to be given out on Christmas Day to children at Dock Square about 12:30 p.m., George said.
Ruth George, secretary of the Rockport Christmas Tree Committee, said the tradition was started in the 1890s when shopkeeper Tim Sheehan handed out candies and fruits to children from his store in Dock Square.
“It’s just so touching to have children come with their parents and do this,” said George. of packing the baskets. “It’s a family tradition.”
But committee members are not only looking for volunteers to pack the baskets.
“We are also looking for volunteers to make deliveries of the baskets Christmas morning,” George said. “We will give out the addresses of where we need them to be delivered. Sometimes, this is the only person the elderly will see on Christmas.”
Volunteers who deliver the baskets meet at Spiran Hall Lodge on Christmas at 8:30 a.m. before fanning out across town.
George said the Rockport group — about 20 people — have been together and participating in the volunteer effort a long time.
Buddy Woods is the chairman of the Rockport Christmas Tree Committee.
“It’s not just the seniors but people who are possibly sick or having a hard time with life in general,” Woods said. “I think people are very appreciative that this is done for them. We’re just a group that tries to help make people’s Christmas a little more joyful.”
Woods pointed to the long history of the event in Rockport.
“You can’t believe the crowd we get to put the baskets together,” he said. “We welcome volunteers to not only put together the bags but deliver them on Christmas morning.”
Baskets part of ‘assembly line’
In years past, some of the volunteers have included Rockport police and firefighters and also local Boy and Girl Scouts.
“We want people to come and help us,” said George. “We’ll assemble 700 baskets to deliver to people all over town on Christmas morning. We start piling everything in it and put a bow on it. It only takes a couple of hours.
“We set it up and it’s like an assembly line,” she added
The effort was not entirely cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic but done in a modified scale, minus the big gathering of members of the public who assembled the baskets.
Committee members are welcoming a grander volunteer effort this year.
“The public is back,” said George. “(The tradition) had been going on for a long time.”
The effort is financed by donations, George said, which are accepted throughout the year. Gift baskets will be delivered to Millbrook Park, Pigeon Cove Ledges, Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and the Rockport High School Apartments, she said.
“We are looking for people in town who might need a little extra cheer,” said George. “Rockport is giving back to Rockporters. It’s what Christmas in Rockport is all about.”
Those with questions about the effort may contact George at 978-290-1282.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.