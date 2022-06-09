The City Council held a remote public hearing on Zoom Tuesday evening on Mayor Greg Verga’s proposed $146.4 million fiscal 2023 budget that tackles such things as sustainability and potholes.
The hearing was held in advance of a final vote on the spending plan scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.
The budget had been vetted by the council’s Budget and Finance Committee during three meetings in May.
About 14 people were on Zoom and some made comments after Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill outlined the Verga administration’s first budget, which calls for spending a little over $8 million more than was spent in the fiscal year that ends June 30. That works out to a 5.8% increase, when including community preservation accounts and enterprise funds.
“All of our department heads worked really hard to deliver a level-service budget with a few strategic investments,” Cahill told the council. She added that councilors would see “some small growth in the budget.”
“I think that’s healthy considering we’ve seen growth in revenues as well,” Cahill said. “We were able to introduce some strategic investments and some of the priorities the mayor has raised including the sustainability coordinator and increasing the budget for potholes and road maintenance.”
It was also noted during the meeting the proposed budget beefs up staff for the Conservation Commission, which would go from 1.5 staff positions to two full-time staff.
During the committee hearings, minutes show Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale highlighted that the line item for paving was up 483.3%, and this line item would be supplemented with Highway Force funds, which are fees paid by utilities and contractors for road openings.
Hale said in an interview that, historically, the city has not funded its paving budget as robustly as it could have. He said having more flexibility in the budget would go a long way toward fixing roads when residents ask for such work.
“I’m just here at the meeting today to say thank you for putting a sustainability coordinator position into the budget,” said Lisa Smith, a resident of Haven Terrace and a member of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition. “It’s something we were working hard to get added to the city and we think it’s very important because there is going to be a lot things the city has to do because of climate change.”
Val Nelson, of Sunset Point Road, and others also appreciated the addition of this position.
“You all may remember that last summer during the election season, the Climate Coalition advanced the concept of the importance of a sustainability coordinator position,” Nelson said. There are two major elements to the position, she said. In other communities, where there is such a position, it attracts grants and more than pays for itself, while it also attracts money for such things as carbon emission reduction or climate adaptation projects.
“It’s a terrific investment in staff to enhance the resources the city has,” Nelson said.
School Committee Chairperson Kathy Clancy asked the council to support the schools’ nearly $47 million spending plan, which came about through a collaborative process with the administration.
“We definitely hope you pass the budget as it’s been presented,” she said. “There are many very important initiatives in that budget, that it’s not just about adding positions but it’s about getting results and making progress on many of the areas of education we need to continue to make strides on.”
Resident Cecilia Coraza wrote to the council expressing concern about the significant increase in the budget, saying that while it may be well-meaning, it was inconsistent with economic conditions, according to a summation of her sentiments by Assistant City Clerk Grace Poirier.
Poirier said Pauline Bresnahan wrote that she did not agree with the school department’s increase due to decreasing enrollments.
