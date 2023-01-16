ROCKPORT — It’s the middle of January and voters have planning issues on their minds.
At least, those heading to the Rockport High School this Wednesday, Jan. 18, are getting set to consider a slew of zoning bylaws at Special Town Meeting.
The meeting, to be held in the high school’s gymnasium, starts at 5:30 p.m. Under consideration will be 15 separate warrant articles.
The measures “will significantly update and improve the zoning bylaws in the town,” according to Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw.
“I think what should be on their minds is the question of whether they desire a zoning bylaw that makes sense, is coherent and updated,” said Shaw. “If they want that, then they should vote for these changes.”
Shaw said the warrant totals about 60 pages, with some language in the zoning warrant items new but much of its content dealing with out-of-date language in the current zoning bylaw.
“The Planning Board believes these substantive changes are necessary and long overdue,” said Shaw.
“I doubt that that many changes have ever been done to the zoning bylaw,” he said. “I just think mechanically doing this many changes at once is challenging.”
Shaw pointed to Town Meeting in May that tackled these zoning changes — all part of one article. The article did not receive the necessary two-thirds vote for approval. That meeting, which he described as controversial, lasted for more than five hours.
This Wednesday’s meeting, he predicted, should be shorter and not have quite as much debate.
“With a few exceptions, all of the changes that are going to be made are the same changes that (were proposed) in May of last year,” said Shaw. “We’ve taken what was one article, which was confusing to some people and we’ve (changed) that article into 15 separate articles. It’s much more digestible to the public.
Highlights of Special Town Meeting
Among the 15 proposed warrant articles is a measure to reorganize and renumber the numbering of the zoning bylaws, an update to the Statement of Purpose at the beginning of the bylaws, which Shaw said does not substantively change the zoning measure, and updates to the definitions in the bylaws. This measure, Article F, “adds new definitions for activities that were not covered by the existing bylaw, updates existing definitions to better reflect the intent of the bylaw or to clarify language and eliminates archaic language.”
“Archaic phrases like ‘cottage colony’ have been eliminated, and wholesale sections of the definitions referring to Water Supply Protection Overlay district have been eliminated from the general definitions and moved to the Water Supply Protection Overlay district section,” said Shaw regarding Article F.
In addition, Article I contains changes to the “Permitted Uses in Zoning Districts” section. This item designates whether special permits are issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals or the Planning Board.
According to Shaw, the only substantive change in Article I is to “allow by special permit only new townhomes and multiple dwelling units with a maximum of four units in the R zoning district.”
Also, changes to the area and dimension regulations of the bylaw in Article J are listed. This article clarifies how building height and half-story height are calculated.
Shaw said this measure eliminates the “provisions governing the size of internal retail or commercial spaces, the need for restrooms in those spaces, and the need for a special permit to have a retail or commercial space above the first floor.”
Other articles on the warrant include:
- Article K reorganizes the existing parking requirements. The measure allows the Planning Board to approve of “shared parking spaces.” In other words, a parking space may be used for commercial purposes during the day but for residential purposes at night.
- Article L serves as “Special Regulations” in the zoning bylaw. The bylaw covers a variety of uses not “amenable to inclusion in other parts of the zoning bylaws.” For example, the “trailer” definition has been updated and the storage of home trailers is limited to a period of 30 days. “The obsolete provisions relating to microwave antennae have been deleted.” “The provision prohibiting an on-site sewage system servicing one lot has been deleted because of a possible conflict with the Open Space Residential Development Section.”
- Article M is a measure that rewrites the Water Supply Protection Overlay District. It was rewritten due, in part, to the many different “zones” that had created “significant confusion” as to how to interpret them. In fact, many of the zones do not appear on the town zoning map, thus making them unenforceable. The proposed new language in the article “tracks the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection regulations and has been approved by the DEP, according to Shaw.
- In the Coastal Flood Plain District bylaw in Article N, changes to the provision are related to building in areas of the town designated as special flood hazard areas. The changes proposed aim to reduce allowed construction in a flood hazard area. “This would eliminate the permitting of new construction on lots of half an acre that are surrounded by existing buildings in areas that are blow the base food elevation,” writes Shaw.
- Article R makes changes to the enforcement provisions of the zoning bylaw. “The building inspector and the zoning enforcement agent both say these changes are long overdue,” according to Shaw. This measure creates a procedure that allows anyone to file a written request that the building inspector investigate an alleged violation of the zoning law. The building inspector is then required to investigate the complaint within 14 days of receipt. If the building inspector finds a violation, the owner and/or occupant of the property is notified in writing and given a “reasonable time to remedy the violation. However, if the violation continues, the building inspector may institute a civil enforcement action in which the potential penalty is $300 for each day the violation continues.”
