1623 Studios Cable Cable TV Schedule for the week of June  13-19

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM The Color of Light

7:00 AM Marjohn’s Musings

8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE

9:00 AM Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:00 AM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 AM Food Pantry Fine Dining

11:00 AM Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 AM Cape Ann Today

12:00 PM On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2

1:00 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times

2:00 PM RHS Graduation

3:00 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 PM Hammond Weekly

4:00 PM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

4:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

5:00 PM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 PM The Color of Light

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Smart Boating

8:00 PM The GMGI Science Hour

9:00 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10:00 PM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Gloucester Government

12:00 PM Love Cape Ann

1:00 PM Gloucester Education

7:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 AM Walk in the Woods

8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE

9:00 AM MERHS Graduation

10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

1:00 PM The Color of Light

1:30 PM Cape Ann Today

2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 PM Smart Boating

6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

8:30 PM Hammond Weekly

9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings

10:00 PM Fish Tales

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12:00 PM Love Cape Ann

1:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7:00 PM Gloucester Government

10:00 PM Rockport Government

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM The Local Life

7:00 AM Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 AM Hammond Weekly

8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE

9:00 AM The Local Life

9:30 AM Cape Ann Today

10:00 AM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

10:30 AM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

11:00 AM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

12:00 PM RHS Graduation

1:00 PM Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6

3:00 PM Walk in the Woods

4:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings

5:00 PM Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 PM Meet the Artist

6:00 PM Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 PM The Local Life

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining

8:00 PM Love Cape Ann

8:30 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9:00 PM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

10:00 PM Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Rockport Government

12:00 PM Love Cape Ann

1:00 PM Gloucester Government

7:00 PM Rockport Government

10:00 PM Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 AM Walk in the Woods

8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE

9:00 AM MERHS Graduation

10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

1:00 PM The Color of Light

1:30 PM Cape Ann Today

2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 PM Smart Boating

6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

8:30 PM Hammond Weekly

9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings

10:00 PM Fish Tales

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Gloucester Education

12:00 PM Love Cape Ann

1:00 PM Rockport Government

7:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM The Color of Light

7:00 AM Marjohn’s Musings

8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE

9:00 AM Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10:00 AM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 AM Food Pantry Fine Dining

11:00 AM Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 AM Cape Ann Today

12:00 PM GHS Graduation

1:00 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times

2:00 PM RHS Graduation

3:00 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 PM Hammond Weekly

4:00 PM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

4:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

5:00 PM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 PM The Color of Light

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Smart Boating

8:00 PM The GMGI Science Hour

9:00 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10:00 PM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

12:00 PM Love Cape Ann

1:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7:00 PM Gloucester Education

10:00 PM Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9:00 PM House of Yahweh 

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM The Local Life

7:00 AM Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 AM Hammond Weekly

8:00 AM MERHS Graduation

9:00 AM The Local Life

9:30 AM Cape Ann Today

10:00 AM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

10:30 AM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

11:00 AM Short & Sweet - Eps 8 - 15

3:00 PM Walk in the Woods

4:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings

5:00 PM Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 PM Meet the Artist

6:00 PM Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 PM The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining

8:00 PM Love Cape Ann

8:30 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9:00 PM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

10:00 PM Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Gloucester Education

12:00 PM Gloucester Government

1:00 PM Rockport Government

7:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Channel 12

6:00 AM Cape Ann Today

6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 AM Walk in the Woods

8:00 AM GHS Graduation

9:00 AM RHS Graduation

10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

1:00 PM The Color of Light

1:30 PM Cape Ann Today

2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 PM Smart Boating

6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann

7:00 PM Cape Ann Today

7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

8:30 PM Hammond Weekly

9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings

10:00 PM Fish Tales

11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings

9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates

10:00 AM Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1:00 PM Rockport Government

7:00 PM Gloucester Government

10:00 PM Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies

9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May

2:00 PM Judah's Roar

3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service

6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 PM Good News

7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9:00 PM House of Yahweh

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you