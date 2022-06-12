1623 Studios Cable Cable TV Schedule for the week of June 13-19
MONDAY, JUNE 13
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM The Color of Light
7:00 AM Marjohn’s Musings
8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE
9:00 AM Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:00 AM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 AM Food Pantry Fine Dining
11:00 AM Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 AM Cape Ann Today
12:00 PM On The Waterfront — Episodes 1 & 2
1:00 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times
2:00 PM RHS Graduation
3:00 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 PM Hammond Weekly
4:00 PM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
4:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
5:00 PM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 PM The Color of Light
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Smart Boating
8:00 PM The GMGI Science Hour
9:00 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10:00 PM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Gloucester Government
12:00 PM Love Cape Ann
1:00 PM Gloucester Education
7:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 AM Walk in the Woods
8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE
9:00 AM MERHS Graduation
10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
1:00 PM The Color of Light
1:30 PM Cape Ann Today
2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 PM Smart Boating
6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
8:30 PM Hammond Weekly
9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings
10:00 PM Fish Tales
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12:00 PM Love Cape Ann
1:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7:00 PM Gloucester Government
10:00 PM Rockport Government
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM The Local Life
7:00 AM Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 AM Hammond Weekly
8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE
9:00 AM The Local Life
9:30 AM Cape Ann Today
10:00 AM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
10:30 AM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
11:00 AM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
12:00 PM RHS Graduation
1:00 PM Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6
3:00 PM Walk in the Woods
4:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings
5:00 PM Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 PM Meet the Artist
6:00 PM Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 PM The Local Life
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining
8:00 PM Love Cape Ann
8:30 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9:00 PM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
10:00 PM Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Rockport Government
12:00 PM Love Cape Ann
1:00 PM Gloucester Government
7:00 PM Rockport Government
10:00 PM Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 AM Walk in the Woods
8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE
9:00 AM MERHS Graduation
10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
1:00 PM The Color of Light
1:30 PM Cape Ann Today
2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 PM Smart Boating
6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
8:30 PM Hammond Weekly
9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings
10:00 PM Fish Tales
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Gloucester Education
12:00 PM Love Cape Ann
1:00 PM Rockport Government
7:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM The Color of Light
7:00 AM Marjohn’s Musings
8:00 AM Democracy Now! —LIVE
9:00 AM Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10:00 AM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 AM Food Pantry Fine Dining
11:00 AM Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 AM Cape Ann Today
12:00 PM GHS Graduation
1:00 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times
2:00 PM RHS Graduation
3:00 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 PM Hammond Weekly
4:00 PM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
4:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
5:00 PM Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 PM The Color of Light
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Smart Boating
8:00 PM The GMGI Science Hour
9:00 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10:00 PM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
12:00 PM Love Cape Ann
1:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7:00 PM Gloucester Education
10:00 PM Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM The Local Life
7:00 AM Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 AM Hammond Weekly
8:00 AM MERHS Graduation
9:00 AM The Local Life
9:30 AM Cape Ann Today
10:00 AM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
10:30 AM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
11:00 AM Short & Sweet - Eps 8 - 15
3:00 PM Walk in the Woods
4:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings
5:00 PM Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 PM Meet the Artist
6:00 PM Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 PM The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining
8:00 PM Love Cape Ann
8:30 PM Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9:00 PM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
10:00 PM Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Gloucester Education
12:00 PM Gloucester Government
1:00 PM Rockport Government
7:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10:00 PM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9:00 PM House of Yahweh
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Channel 12
6:00 AM Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 AM Walk in the Woods
8:00 AM GHS Graduation
9:00 AM RHS Graduation
10:00 AM Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11:00 AM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
1:00 PM The Color of Light
1:30 PM Cape Ann Today
2:00 PM Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 PM Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 PM Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 PM The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 PM Smart Boating
6:00 PM Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 PM Timeline: Cape Ann
7:00 PM Cape Ann Today
7:30 PM Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony
8:00 PM Writer's Block —#395 Kate Ranta
8:30 PM Hammond Weekly
9:00 PM Marjohn’s Musings
10:00 PM Fish Tales
11:00 PM Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8:00 AM White House COVID19 Briefings
9:00 AM Massachusetts State House Updates
10:00 AM Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12:00 PM Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1:00 PM Rockport Government
7:00 PM Gloucester Government
10:00 PM Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8:00 AM Gloucester Bookies
9:00 AM Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:00 AM Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11:00 AM Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
1:00 PM Council on Aging —Music For May
2:00 PM Judah's Roar
3:00 PM Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition
4:00 PM Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5:00 PM Saint John's Episcopal Service
6:00 PM Living Wisely~Aging Well
6:30 PM Good News
7:00 PM Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8:00 PM Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9:00 PM House of Yahweh