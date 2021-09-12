Monday, Sept. 13

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

8 a.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Candidate Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #387 — Mike Cangemi

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Stephen Bates

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

6 p.m.: Rockport Fall Town Meeting —LIVE

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Sept. 14

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Candidate Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Magnolia Library —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (9/8)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Candidate Forum —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Election 2021

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#387 Mike Cangemi

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Sept. 16

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Friday, Sept. 17

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

8 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News 4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Berard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Saturday, Sept. 18

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep. 1, 2

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department —9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #171

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Sunday, Sept. 19

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club —September 2021

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 4-7

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Gloucester400 —Rocky Neck Panel (9/11/21)

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 6

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 14

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Stephen Bates

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#388 Chris Leahy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Gloucester Schooner Festival (9/3/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum —Community Portraits Project

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Exercise Show

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you