One of the first things Cecelia Stewart did as newly hired head of the year-long Gloucester Addiction Coalition was sit down and create a website, gloucesteraddictionresources.weebly.com.
The website — described as a comprehensive resource guide to all addiction-related resources in Gloucester — would never have been possible, Stewart said, were it not for a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The more than $1 million grant grew out of the NIH’s “HEALing Communities Study” which provides funding for various opioid use disorder (OUD) related interventions. The study, which Stewart described as “over-reaching,” identified Gloucester as an “at-risk city for opioid overdose.”
Gloucester’s decades-long struggles with opioid addiction are well known, and over the years have attracted funding to build innovative addiction resources that have become models for other communities.
The NIH/HEAL grant expands and unites those resources by funding the Gloucester Addiction Coalition, a collaboration of city-based organizations that had never before worked together. The coalition does not “provide any direct services,” but provides connections to providers, recovery coaches, harm reductionists, methadone clinics, detoxes, mental health services and more in the Gloucester area. Since its launch in 2020, the coalition has worked to make those resources work better.
The coalition, which meets monthly, brings together North Shore Community Health, OneStop Harm Reduction Center, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavior Services, Action Inc., Middlesex Recovery, Grace Center, Learn to Cope and Gloucester Police, which in 2015 created the Angel Program which became a nationwide mentoring model for addicts seeking to kick the habit while avoiding jail.
While no one organization can provide all necessary wraparound services, with the coalition, the whole, in effect, becomes greater than the sum of the parts. and what that means to the city’s addiction community is many things, all of them lifesaving.
Now, for instance, thanks to expanded staffing, Addison Gilbert Hospital has expanded same-day access to methadone, a drug used to treat addiction, from three to five days a week. Likewise, Beth Israel Lahey Behavioral Services has expanded same-day access to buprenorphine and Sublocade, drugs used to treat opioid use disorder, from four to five days weekly; at North Shore Health, a newly hired harm reduction specialist has been hired; and a newly hired harm reduction specialist will staff a newly purchased mobile unit for ONESTOP Harm Reduction Center. For those at especially high risk of overdose, cell phones have been bought and distributed for emergency situations, and transportation vouchers are available for substance use-related visits.
Those million-plus dollars also arrived just in time to address a rise in opioid overdose deaths believed to be related to isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past November, the Center for Disease Control reported that overdose deaths from opioids topped 100,000.
“If you think of the spectrum of things that make a person want to escape into opioids, isolation is right up there,” Stewart said.
The NIH/HEAL study that awarded the funding to Gloucester provides funding for various opioid use disorder (OUD) related interventions which will now, says Stewart, be possible in Gloucester. To learn more about it, visit https://heal.nih.gov/research/research-to-practice/healing-communities.
The Gloucester Addiction Coalition is actively growing with the help of the HEAL initiative, says Stewart. To keep in touch with its progress, visit its website, https://gloucesteraddictionresources.weebly.com/, or its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-Addiction-Coalition-100210265689130.