The Coast Guard continued to search the waters off Cape Cod on Monday for four fishermen missing after the 82-foot dragger Emmy Rose sank sometime after midnight.
The Emmy Rose, which lists Portland, Maine as its hailing and principal port, also has been a familiar presence in Gloucester, fishing out of here on occasion and landing catch here, as well.
The crew did not make any sort of mayday or distress call, Petty Officer Ryan Noel told the Associated Press. Watchstanders at the 1st District Northeast Command Center in Boston received an alert at about 1 a.m. from the Emmy Rose's EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) from a site about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown.
The EPIRB sends a distress frequency signal to search and rescue services in the case of an emergency. It also transmits a homing signal to assist searchers in pinpointing the beacon's location.
The Coast Guard dispatched the 210-foot Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod to search for the Emmy Rose. The Coast Guard was on the scene on the scene by about 2:30 a.m., Noel said.
"Upon arrival to the vessel's last-known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft," the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The Coast Guard said the vessel's owner said there were four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose and no one answered calls to the vessel's satellite phone.
The search, which is being conducted in 30-knot winds and 6- to 8-foot seas, has been expanded to include the 110-foot, Gloucester-ported Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft. A 47-foot Coast Guard motor life boat out of Coast Guard Station Provincetown also is part of the search.
NOAA Fisheries permit data state the Emmy Rose is owned by Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc. of Westbrook, Maine. The vessel holds 15 federal commercial fishing permits.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT