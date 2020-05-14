National Grid crews are working this afternoon to restore power to sections of Gloucester and Rockport after an outage knocked out power for approximately 2,400 residential and commercial customers.
The outage, which stretches from the head of Gloucester Harbor up into Rockport, occurred at 12:53 p.m. National Grid estimates power will be restored by 6 p.m.
The outage, according to National Grid's online map, extends from just west of Eastern Avenue to the coastline, as well as from the end of the Route 128 Extension — where police are directing traffic with the traffic lights out at Bass Avenue — up almost to downtown Rockport.
A National Grid spokesman did not immediately return calls inquiring about what caused the power outage.
