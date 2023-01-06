A nearly $2 million federal grant will pay for a program to study ways to make commercial fishing vessels and seafood processors more energy efficient so they would not only spew less carbon, they would save money.
On Thursday, members of the Bay State commercial fishing and seafood industries announced $1.991 million for statewide planning efforts for low- and zero-emissions technology was included in the recently passed Omnibus Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2023. The funding was prioritized by U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, both Massachusetts Democrats, who championed its inclusion in the Omnibus via the Congressionally Directed Spending process, according to the announcement.
The Energy Efficient Fisheries idea and the effort to obtain funding for it was spearheaded by the nonprofit Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Development Program. The EEF project aims to ensure fishing vessels and fish plants of all sizes in Massachusetts ports become part of the energy revolution, using tools and approaches scaled for their businesses.
“Thanks to the leadership of Senator Markey and Senator Warren, the Massachusetts fishing industry will be part of the energy revolution,” said Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Development Program, in a prepared statement. “Our fishermen have known for decades that climate change is a threat, and we’re stepping up to do our part.”
“High fuel prices, old technology, and regulations that disincentivize moving to new and efficient approaches — these are some of today’s challenges for Mass. fishermen,” said Ed Barrett, president of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, in a statement.
In an interview, Sanfilippo, who is also executive director of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, said this is something “we are all working together on.”
The idea, Sanfilippo said, was to fund a study to see how fishermen could upgrade their boats and where they could save money not only on the water but in the fish processing plants. She said the hope is that at the end, the study lays out how the industries could cut their carbon footprint while also leading to a better quality catch.
“We need to modernize the industry,” she said. This effort also came at a time when fuel prices spiked to $6 a gallon. She said she spoke with a fisherman who said the added fuel cost made it hard for him to pay expenses and the crew “a good amount” even after a good catch.
Sanfilippo said the study will look at every aspect of vessels.
“Where can we improve so we burn less carbon and burn less fuel,” she said.
“We’ve unfortunately fallen behind our European counterparts in energy efficiency across the board, and that’s certainly true for seafood and fishing,” said Al Cottone, executive director of Gloucester Fisheries Commission, in a statement. “If our domestic industry is going to catch up, it’s going to take a coordinated planning effort like Energy Efficient Fisheries that includes local government, business buy-in, and cutting-edge technology.”
In an interview, Cottone said: “Everyone is looking to lessen their carbon footprint and it’s just us trying to do our part.”
Many fishing vessels are 40 to 50 years old, he said, and could benefit from newer, more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly propulsion systems. Cottone said the study would also look at more fuel-efficient gear that creates less drag and less stress on an engine.
“Gloucester is fortunate to have such tireless advocates working to support our fishermen and fishing industry,” said Mayor Greg Verga, who is also a member of the Fisheries Commission, in a statement to the Times. “Implementing these innovative and energy efficient technologies in our fishing fleet and seafood industries will reduce costs and help reduce the impact on our environment.”
EEF projects will include a fishing and seafood industry baseline and energy needs assessment, fishing vessel energy audits, professional development for advanced technology installation and service for specialized marine applications, and consultancy services for business owners seeking to access low-cost capital and grant funding for fuel-efficiency investments, according to the announcement.
“I am proud to have secured $2 million in funding to support fishermen and seafood processors throughout the Commonwealth as they work to embrace energy-efficient technologies that will cut costs, protect jobs, and lower emissions,” Markey said in a prepared statement. “I thank the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Development Program, the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, and all those involved in Energy Efficient Fisheries for their work to bring this landmark program to the Massachusetts coast.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.