The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its annual $25,000 Game.
The October cash give-way offers 12 chance to win; grand prize is $10,000, second prize, $5,000, third prize, $2,500; six prizes of $1,000 each; and three prizes of $500 each.
Tickets are $100 each, and include admittance to a ticket-pulling ceremony to be held in person at the Gloucester Elks on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 150 people and masks must be worn except while dining. Registration with the chamber is required to attend.
Game tickets as well as 50/50 raffle tickets are available at the chamber, 24 Harbor Loop, or by calling 978-283-1601.
The game’s gold sponsor is real estate agency Engel & Völkers — By The Sea.