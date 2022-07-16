$2M for treatment plant study vaults appropriations hurdle

A $2 million federal grant for the evaluation of a much needed secondary wastewater treatment plant for Gloucester has cleared a major first hurdle at the federal level.
The money for the secondary wastewater facility study was among 14 community projects in the 6th District worth more than $16 million that have been selected for inclusion in fiscal 2023 Appropriations Subcommittee bills, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, has announced. These bills are the primary mechanism for funding federal programs each year, according to Moulton.
The Gloucester Water Pollution Control Facility Evaluation was included in an Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee appropriations bill for $2 million in fiscal 2023.
“The city of Gloucester Department of Public Works will conduct an evaluation of the recommended capital improvements and secondary treatment process upgrades to the city’s existing Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF),” reads a description of the project in Moulton’s announcement. “The WPCF evaluation will lead to the design, permitting, and construction of the city’s secondary wastewater treatment plant.”
“We greatly appreciate Congressman Moulton putting this earmark forward,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an email. “This must-do sewer plant upgrade comes with a very large price tag.”
Verga said the $2 million in funding “will be welcomed wholeheartedly by my administration and every ratepayer connected to our wastewater treatment system. These funds will help us continue our work toward feasibility and design. There is a long way to go before this hits the president’s desk but we remain hopefully optimistic.”
“We submitted requests for this funding with Congressman Moulton through the Community Project Funding Requests with Senators (Ed) Markey and (Elizabeth) Warren through the Congressionally Directed Spending process,” said Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill in an email.
While the city seeks to build a secondary wastewater treatment facility at the site of the existing facility on Essex Avenue, a $4.2 million project to make the site more resilient against flooding is moving ahead this summer.
In September 2020, the City Council approved a loan order for a $4.2 million appropriation for the flood barrier project, Cahill said. The federal Economic Development Administration awarded a $3 million grant for the project, with assistance from the congressional delegation.
The grant will pay for the final design, permitting and construction of the flood barrier to encircle the facility that has been at the mercy of flooding and storm surge during major storms, such one that took place in March 2018. The $3 million will pay for the bulk of the project and the city will be responsible for a funding match to complete the remaining work. The cost of the project has been estimated at between $3.5 million and $4.2 million. It previously had been scheduled to be finished this year, but that was in October 2020.
“The permitting of the project is complete and we will be moving to next steps this summer,” Cahill said. “Having the flood mitigation in place is important as we move forward with additional investment in the facility at that location.”
Other projects on the North Shore included in the fiscal 2023 government funding package were:
- $1 million for Beverly to replace Beverly Public Library’s aged HVAC system with a geothermal heat pump to lower energy costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions in municipal buildings.
- $1 million for campus redevelopment for Salem Mission Inc. to “increase capacity at homeless shelters in Salem and Beverly to serve the housing insecure across the North Shore.”
- $1 million for Peabody to construct a Riverwalk in a two-block area along the North River Canal to improve climate resiliency, create a new pedestrian corridor and enhance public access and vitality in an Economically Distressed Area and Environmental Justice Neighborhood.
- $2.3 million for the expansion of the Salem Skipper for affordable and inclusive public micro-transit throughout Salem, Peabody and Danvers.
While these Appropriation Subcommittee bills are the first step in a long process, Moulton said it is an important step when it comes to Community Funding Project requests.
“Moving forward, the subcommittee bills must be passed by the full Appropriations Committee before heading to the floor for consideration by the entire House of Representatives,” Moulton’s announcement said. “If passed by Congress and signed into law, federal agencies would then administer funding to respective project recipients.”
“I was pleased to see so many high-impact projects across my district selected for funding this year. These initiatives will improve health care, housing, education, and infrastructure in many of the communities I represent,” Moulton said in a prepared statement. “I hope that my colleagues in Congress can work together to pass the fiscal 2023 appropriations bills in a timely manner so that our communities can receive these critical investments.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.