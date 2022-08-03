3-day Sidewalk Bazaar kicks off Thursday

The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, on Main Street in downtown Gloucester.
This year’s event features more than 55 participating merchants, vendors and non-profit organizations.
The Sidewalk Bazaar is the largest Gloucester marketplace event of the year, known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts, along with new merchandise by a variety of merchants and vendors alike, noted organizer Joe Ciolino of The Weathervane gift shop on Main Street.
Entertainment will be provided all three days by a selection of musicians. Acoustic musician A.J. Fronce will be located at the Parson Street stage. Musician Arnie Rosen and vocalist Deanna Brunetti will perform at the Cape Ann Savings Bank pocket park.
For youngsters, the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team will be on hand to show and tell about their gallery of snakes. Cape Ann Bible Church will provide games for young children.
For a “taste of Gloucester” experience, Nana’s Fried Dough will be on deck this year, along with all the wonderful Main Street restaurants, noted Ciolino.
One unique item available for purchase is a commemorative coin marking the city’s 400th anniversary next year.
The coin by Beth Swan, who won the city’s commemorative coin contest, is available for purchase at The Brass Monkey, in two sizes, the original size and now a large version. Additionally the coin by Alexis Chipperini, whose work took second place in the commemorative coin contest, was recently minted and also is available for purchase at the Main Street shop. The coins are tax free and all proceeds go to the Gloucester400+ celebration efforts.