GLOUCESTER — State Police responded about 4:41 p.m. Wednesday for a multi-vehicle crash on Route 128 south, just north of Grant Circle.
Only limited details were available Wednesday night, but, according to Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande, four vehicles were involved, with three sustaining significant damages.
Deputy LoGrande said four people were seriously injured with one air-lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital-Boston; another was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital; and two others sustained minor or insignificant injuries and declined further on-scene medical attention.
The right lane of the Highway remained closed for about an hour, until all four vehicles could be towed from the scene. All lanes were open at 6:04 p.m.
The accident is under investigation.