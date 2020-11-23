The Coast Guard continued to search the waters off Cape Cod on Monday for four fishermen missing after the 82-foot dragger Emmy Rose sank sometime after midnight.
The Emmy Rose, which lists Portland, Maine as its hailing and principal port, also has been a familiar presence in Gloucester, fishing out of here and landing catch here, as well.
Alan Tracy of Vessel Services, the Portland, Maine marine services supplier that provided ice to the Emmy Rose for this trip, told the Portland Press Herald that fishermen from other vessels in the area believed the Emmy Rose was making for Gloucester to land its catch when it sank.
The Emmy Rose crew did not make any sort of mayday or distress call, Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel told the Associated Press.
Watchstanders at the 1st District Northeast Command Center in Boston received an alert at about 1:30 a.m. from the Emmy Rose's EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) from a site about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown.
The EPIRB sends a distress frequency signal to search and rescue services in the case of an emergency. It also transmits a homing signal to assist searchers in pinpointing the beacon's location.
The Coast Guard dispatched the 210-foot Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod to search for the Emmy Rose. The Coast Guard was on the scene on the scene by about 2:30 a.m., Noel said.
"Upon arrival to the vessel's last-known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft," the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The Coast Guard stated the vessel's owner said there were four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose and no one answered calls to the vessel's satellite phone.
The search, which is being conducted in 30-knot winds and 6- to 8-foot seas, has been expanded to include the 110-foot, Gloucester-ported Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft. A 47-foot Coast Guard motor life boat out of Coast Guard Station Provincetown also is part of the search.
NOAA Fisheries permit data state the Emmy Rose is owned by Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc. of Westbrook, Maine. The vessel fishes under 15 federal commercial fishing permits.
According to data from the National Transportation and Safety Board, the Emmy Rose is the second vessel Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc. has lost since 2018.
On Nov. 14, 2018, the Aaron & Melissa II flooded and sank in 40-knot winds and 20-foot seas about 70 miles southeast of Portland after leaving Gloucester six days earlier.
The captain and three crew members went into the water, but made it into the vessel's life raft before being rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.
The NTSB later said the captain's "decision not to return directly to port despite forecasts of gale-force conditions," as well as a clogged bilge system, were the "probable causes" for the flooding and sinking of the Aaron & Melissa II.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT