35 articles before Essex Town Meeting

Essex Town Meeting on Monday will vote whether to use $12,000 to purchase materials for renovations at Centennial Grove Cottage, its garage, and the Grove Concession Stand on the shore of Chebacco Lake.

ESSEX — Annual Town Meeting is to consider 35 warrant articles Monday evening.

Registered voters are invited to participate in-person on May 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.

Among the articles are those seeking approval to create an affordable housing trust, pay Essex’s $9,007,671  shareof Manchester Essex Regional School District’s proposed $28,925,987 budget and extend the town’s moratorium on business and industrial conversions from August 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024. 

Here’s a summary of the 2022 Essex Annual Town Meeting warrant:

1: Elect town officers for Annual Town Meeting.

2: Accept annual reports from town officials and committees.

3: Amend the fiscal 2023 wage and salary scale.

4: Fix fiscal 2023 salary and compensation for elected officers.

5: Use money from the Town Septic Betterment Fund for an annual payment to the Community Septic Management Program loan issued by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.

6: Pay for a collective bargaining agreement with the Essex Police Association.

7: Approve the town’s fiscal 2023 budget.

8: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

9: Replenish the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.

10: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

11: Replenish the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.

12: Approve Essex’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District fiscal 2023 budget.

13: Approve Essex’s share of the Essex Tech fiscal 2023 budget.

14: Extend the temporary moratorium on business and industrial conversions approved by last year’s Town Meeting from two years to three.

15: Institute a Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

16: Increase terms for the moderator and constable from one to three years.

17: Allow the town to institute winter parking bans at any time during snow and ice states of emergencies.

18: Amend the town bylaw regulating restrictions on certain plastics by commercial establishments to allow non-renewable bowls, cups and lids through the end of the calendar year.

19: Allow voters to impose user fees at the town dump during any town meeting, not just Annual Town Meeting.

20: Allow the town to raise transfer station sticker prices to “some higher amount.”

21: Purchase a new computer server at Town Hall.

22: Purchase a new dump truck with snowplow.

23: Purchase a new water and sewer meter reading unit and its associated software.

24: Pay for design work to improve the town’s Water Filtration Plant.

25: Request a $2.6 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Protection to upgrade to the town’s Water Filtration Plant facilities.

26: Pay for any repairs, replacements and upgrades to the municipal sewer system.

27: Use $12,000 to purchase materials for renovations at Centennial Grove Cottage, its garage, and the Grove Concession Stand.

28: Match a grant for new firefighter air packs.

29: Create a stabilization fund for climate change-related projects.

30. Match a grant for a roadbed elevation project to reduce flooding on Apple Street near Southern Avenue.

31: Hire a private company to remove green crabs from town waters.

32: Approve funding for the Community Preservation Committee’s fiscal 2023 selected projects.

33: Pay for operational expenses through the remainder of fiscal 2023.

34: Replenish the Finance Committee’s reserve fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

35: Pay any outstanding bills.

Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.

