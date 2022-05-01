35 articles before Essex Town Meeting

ESSEX — Annual Town Meeting is to consider 35 warrant articles Monday evening.
Registered voters are invited to participate in-person on May 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Among the articles are those seeking approval to create an affordable housing trust, pay Essex’s $9,007,671 shareof Manchester Essex Regional School District’s proposed $28,925,987 budget and extend the town’s moratorium on business and industrial conversions from August 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024.
Here’s a summary of the 2022 Essex Annual Town Meeting warrant:
1: Elect town officers for Annual Town Meeting.
2: Accept annual reports from town officials and committees.
3: Amend the fiscal 2023 wage and salary scale.
4: Fix fiscal 2023 salary and compensation for elected officers.
5: Use money from the Town Septic Betterment Fund for an annual payment to the Community Septic Management Program loan issued by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.
6: Pay for a collective bargaining agreement with the Essex Police Association.
7: Approve the town’s fiscal 2023 budget.
8: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
9: Replenish the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.
10: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
11: Replenish the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.
12: Approve Essex’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District fiscal 2023 budget.
13: Approve Essex’s share of the Essex Tech fiscal 2023 budget.
14: Extend the temporary moratorium on business and industrial conversions approved by last year’s Town Meeting from two years to three.
15: Institute a Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
16: Increase terms for the moderator and constable from one to three years.
17: Allow the town to institute winter parking bans at any time during snow and ice states of emergencies.
18: Amend the town bylaw regulating restrictions on certain plastics by commercial establishments to allow non-renewable bowls, cups and lids through the end of the calendar year.
19: Allow voters to impose user fees at the town dump during any town meeting, not just Annual Town Meeting.
20: Allow the town to raise transfer station sticker prices to “some higher amount.”
21: Purchase a new computer server at Town Hall.
22: Purchase a new dump truck with snowplow.
23: Purchase a new water and sewer meter reading unit and its associated software.
24: Pay for design work to improve the town’s Water Filtration Plant.
25: Request a $2.6 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Protection to upgrade to the town’s Water Filtration Plant facilities.
26: Pay for any repairs, replacements and upgrades to the municipal sewer system.
27: Use $12,000 to purchase materials for renovations at Centennial Grove Cottage, its garage, and the Grove Concession Stand.
28: Match a grant for new firefighter air packs.
29: Create a stabilization fund for climate change-related projects.
30. Match a grant for a roadbed elevation project to reduce flooding on Apple Street near Southern Avenue.
31: Hire a private company to remove green crabs from town waters.
32: Approve funding for the Community Preservation Committee’s fiscal 2023 selected projects.
33: Pay for operational expenses through the remainder of fiscal 2023.
34: Replenish the Finance Committee’s reserve fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
35: Pay any outstanding bills.