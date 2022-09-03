Next Saturday, Sept. 10, Gloucester cartoonist Mark Parisi celebrates 35 years of syndication of his cartoon panel “Off the Mark.”
Parisi says he long ago stopped counting how many newspapers are now running his single panel daily, but it includes his “home paper, the Gloucester Times,” other North of Boston Media Group papers, and “is somewhere over a hundred.”
Back when he was 26, he’d sold his first cartoon for $25 to Selma Williams, then editor of the North Shore Weekly in Ipswich. and that, he says, “made me believe I really could be a cartoonist.” He’d always, for as long as he could remember, wanted to be a cartoonist, he says, and “couldn’t understand why everyone else didn’t want to be one too.”
Back then, Parisi — who’d majored in commercial art and minored in media communications at Salem State — was working at a printing company in Lynn, where he’d spend every spare minute “cartooning.”
Actually, by the sound of it, Parisi spent every spare minute of his young life cartooning “on anything available — paper, walls, and, uh, there may have been some graffiti involved.””
His idols, great, iconic cartoonists such as “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, were his teachers, he says, and when, as an awestruck “newbie” he actually got to meet the great Schulz, he nervously blurted out something along the lines of, “Isn’t it awful to look back and see how bad your first drawings were? “
It was a “Peanuts” moment, a moment you wish the earth would swallow you whole, but to Parisi’s huge relief, Schulz heartily agreed, a lively conversation ensued, and the young cartoonist went home thrilled and inspired.
Years later when, at the unsolicited behest of an editor at Harper Collins, Parisi would embark on his first cartoon book, his title character “Marty Pants,” was, he says, influenced by Schulz’s Charlie Brown.
Whereas Charlie Brown remained forever passive amidst the inequities of life in general and childhood in particular, Marty Pants, over three graphic novels for middle-schoolers, fought back with his wild and ever wilder imagination, inventing a fantasy world in which childhood bullies were dragons and Marty Pants was the dragon slayer.
Parisi says that, after years of penning a one-off daily cartoon he found Marty Pants quite a challenge. Whereas “Off the Mark” was a daily single panel inhabited by whatever his pen came up with on a given day, “Marty Pants” demanded “a world inhabited by characters with personalities and stories with arcs, not just one-off daily cartoons with no connecting thread.”
There are no rules, rhyme or reason to cartooning. “You never know where the next one will come from,” says Parisi. “I’m always thinking I’ve got it figured out., but I never do. It never gets easier coming up with that one cartoon that hits the spot every day.”
But the challenge of creating cartoons was nothing compared to the challenge of breaking into the cartoon business.
Creatives are notoriously bad at self promotion, and the business of cold-calling did not come naturally to the naturally shy Parisi.
Nevertheless, he built “Off The Mark” by cold-calling every newspaper in the phone book, which eventually landed him his first syndication deal.
Today, he is happily syndicated by Andrews McMeel, a Kansas City syndication company that represents some of the best national cartoonists in the business.
Parisi is, along with creating that “one cartoon that hits the spot every day,” nearing the final stages of completing a new book, “The Truth About Fifth Grade,” again for Harper Collins.
This time, his editor has teamed him up with a writer in Arizona. The two work in tandem virtually, as is much the case these days. They “play” two best friends in fifth grade, a girl and a boy, each with their own unique takes on life as a fifth-grader.
The book, due to be released next summer, is like nothing Parisi has ever done before, and he is loving doing it.
“Cartooning,” he says, “is a beast that must constantly be fed, and I’m fortunate to be making a living doing what I love best.”