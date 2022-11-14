What an amazing collection of stories and insights into one of the most famous fishing ports in the world. It’s a world so rich, authentic and cool that one can dip into almost any page and be captivated. — Sebastian Junger, author “The Perfect Storm”
As Gloucester approaches its 400th anniversary in 2023, a new book has been released featuring essays by 36 writers. The anthology “Gloucester Encounters: Essays on the Cultural History of the City 1623-2023” is published by the Gloucester Cultural Initiative.
“These writers reveal its splendid eccentricities, its underlying bonds of giving and receiving value. They take us to their formative neighborhoods and influential mentors, show us the inner workings of commerce and institutions, tell how they met great challenges and how we care for one another,” wrote Martin Ray, the book’s editor, in his preface.
He referred to these personal accounts as a “collective memoir.”
According to the Gloucester Cultural Initiative, the writers’ “goal was not to tell one more idealized version of a rugged fishing town and the famous people who loved it, but rather to show the character and reach of Gloucester’s culture, how it affected the lives of those who lived there and how they in turn reshaped that culture. The essays go broader and deeper than the more common discussions of famous artists and writers who flocked to the city, from T.S. Eliot and Charles Olson to Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper and Fitz Henry Lane. It’s not just Gloucester’s beauty, history and beaches that they hold dear.”
Like the Cape Ann Museum and the Gloucester 400+ committee, the book also aims to highlight what has often been overlooked about the history of the indigenous people who lived here when the European settlers arrived as well as the city’s history of slavery.
Among the essays is one by Sharron Cohen whose story took on national proportions.
In 1973, then a 23-year-old Air Force lieutenant, and Sharron Frontiero at the time, she was the plaintiff in the first case Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued before the Supreme Court. It was a gender discrimination suit stemming from a denial of spousal benefits for her husband.
Another essay recalls the account of an anti-war advocate who “infiltrated” the Gloucester Civic and Garden Council to stop the military from placing missiles in the wilderness of Dogtown because they knew that “by God, the old ladies in sneakers all loved Dogtown. They didn’t want any missiles in Dogtown.”
There are stories of immigrants who quarried the granite and fished the oceans, both risky jobs, and of local musicians and artists and writers. The Bell family contributed an essay about the legacy of its Mighty-Mac outerwear business.
John Christie, one of the essayists, moved away but returned for good in 2017.
“I wasn’t born in Gloucester and reluctantly moved away for a number of years for my newspaper career, but I’ve always considered Gloucester my adopted hometown,” he said. “The book ‘Gloucester Encounters’ captures perfectly why I feel that way because it respects this is no quaint beach town, but rather that rare American town that still exudes a sense of place, resisting still the draw of full gentrification.”
The 280-page book includes illustrations, photographs, maps, paintings and drawings. The Cape Ann Museum provided many of the book’s images from its collections.
Ray noted that regardless of the topic, every writer holds an appreciation for their encounters with Gloucester.
As one of the writers notes: “Gloucester epitomizes grit, tenacity, resilience, and toughness. The edginess that exists here keeps the city real.”
The Gloucester 400th Anniversary Committee and the Bruce J. Anderson Foundation contributed substantially to production costs. The book is available to purchase for $25 through the Gloucester Cultural Initiative website, gloucesterculture.org. Local pickup is available at no charge — select “PICKUP” at checkout. For priority mailing options, email, gloucesterculture@gmail.com.