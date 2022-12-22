Santa visit
Santa will visit Rockport's Dock Square on Sunday Christmas Day, at 12:30 p.m. Bring the whole family. Every child will be given a bag of goodies as a special gift. Photo opportunities, too. For details, visit rockportusa.com.
Winter lights
The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann runs through New Year's Day. A collaboration of Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, local businesses throughout Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport have decorated their storefronts with twinkling lights and creative window displays. There is a voting option this year, too. For details and a map of the location, visit discovergloucester.com.
Hammond holidays
Holiday Lights & Illumination Celebration and Deck the Halls at Hammond Castle Museum. For details, visit hammondcastle.org.
Plenty of Music
Music at the The Rhumb Line in Gloucester on Friday starting with Ron Leathers at 5 p.m. and Funbucket at 8 p.m.