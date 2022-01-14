‘Buried History’
Join Carol Kelly of the Gloucester Cemetery Committee on the main floor of Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. for the program “Buried History of Gloucester.” Kelly will lead a virtual stroll through First Parish Burial Ground, the oldest in Gloucester, which reflects the city’s 400-year history. A dedicated group of volunteers restore and preserve it. Registration not required. Details, 978-325-5500.
Alexander the Great
This Sunday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Public Library’s Notable Fiction Book Club will discuss “Fire From Heaven” by Mary Renault. The novel follows Alexander the Great’s childhood, focusing on his early potential and early influencers, including his tutor, Aristotle. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list, for a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Call the library, 978-546-6934, to pick up a copy.
Vaccine forum
“A Case for Vaccine Hesitancy” will be the subject of a presentation and organized forum on Saturday, Jan. 15, from from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Friend Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For information, contact 508-284-2418.
Winter Birding
Local birding expert Peter Van Demark leads a free two-hour guided birding walk organized by the Brookline Bird Club on Sunday, Jan 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., in Rockport. Details at https://www.brooklinebirdclub.org/tripevent/halibut-point-state-park-rockport-38/. Walk is about 1.5 miles, over easy to moderate gravel roads and trails. Boots advisable. Restrooms available