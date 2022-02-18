Self-care
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. offers a vision board workshop. With magazines, scissors, glue, and a little meditation, participants will be guided to make their own unique board. Materials will be provided. Space is limited, and registration required; click on “Calendar” at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Children’s entertainment
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Daisy Nell and Stan Collinson will both read and sing about “Moxie and the Whale”; Alice Gardner will read her book “St. Peter’s Fiesta, Gloucester”; Peter Berkrot, an audio-book narrator, will read “Gloucester Sea Serpent” by M.T. Anderson; Leigh Baltzer brings a show from Through Me To You Puppetry; Pat Johnson will read “Katy and the Big Snow” by Virginia Lee Burton; and Rockport musician Corey Wrinn will led a sea shanties sing-along. Sign up by Friday at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link and an option for a $10 pizza coupon (while supplies last up) from Sebastian’s in Gloucester. Visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org/events.
Get outdoors
Halibut Point Reservation, Gott Avenue, Rockport, is open year-round, daily, sunrise to sunset. It is suggested to allow a minimum of one or two hours if visiting the 12-acre park and its visitor center and museum. A parking fee may apply. For details, visit https://thetrustees.org/place/halibut-point-reservation.
Rocky Neck art
The annual Rocky Neck Art Colony members show, Rocky Neck NOW 2022, opens this year’s exhibition season at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Gallery hours are Friday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. The show theme is “New Directions,” and exhibits the artists’ creative processes that inspire risk taking, change and growth. Details at RNACExhibitions.com.