Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 62F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.