Forty people were pulled off a charter boat out of Gloucester after there was a fire on board this morning.
There were no injuries reported, the Coast Guard said.
Crews from U.S. Coast Gaurd Station Gloucester and the Gloucester Harbormaster's office responded to the fire aboard the Yankee Patriot II in Gloucester Harbor, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said all 40 people, not 44 as originally reported, were taken off the vessel by Station Gloucester boat crews and back to Station Gloucester.
#Update @USCG Station Gloucester rescues 40 people aboard fishing charter, Yankee Patriot 2 #Gloucester #Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/MrmSSocchS— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2021
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com