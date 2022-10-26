400+ logo graces Talbot Rink center ice

When hockey squads face off at center ice at the Dorothy Talbot Rink this season, the puck will drop on a logo trumpeting Gloucester’s 400+ commemoration in 2023.
And among the skaters will be former stars from the Boston Bruins, as well as two of the top teams in women’s college hockey, the Northeastern University Huskies and the Boston College Eagles, in games being played at the rink as part of the year-long 400+ schedule of events.
The center-ice logo — along with a Gloucester 400+ banner installed behind the home bench — was added to the rink in the O’Maley Innovation Middle School complex thanks to rink manager Todd Mazzeo.
“I knew that Gloucester 400+ was going to be happening throughout the city, with a couple of events here,” he said. “So I thought when we painted the ice in August it would be cool to put a big 400+ logo at center ice.”
The two 400+ games planned for the rink will bookend the quadricentennial year on Saturdays in January and November 2023.
The Bruins alumni will take to the ice on Jan 28 at 2 p.m., and a team of former Fishermen hockey players is being organized to take them on. On Nov. 25, Northeastern and BC will compete in a Hockey East 2023-2024 regular season game at the rink; both are among the top women’s college teams in the country, with the Huskies currently ranked No. 3 nationally.
For details on all the events being planned for Gloucester 400+, visit the website www.gloucesterma400.org.
The year 2023 marks 400+ years in the history of America’s oldest seaport, recognizing its settlement by English colonizers in 1623. The theme of the quadricentennial, “Our People, Our Stories”, focuses on commemorating Gloucester’s history through the stories of those who lived here: Indigenous peoples, English colonists, free Blacks, enslaved Africans, and the many waves of immigrants who built the city from past to present.