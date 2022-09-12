The Gloucester400+ Stories Project, one of the signature programs for the city’s upcoming 2023 quadricentennial, wants to tell stories in many ways.
While many of the stories that be found on the 400+ website are reminiscences by Gloucester people of their family, friends and local heroes, the project is looking for different sources for the stories and different ways to tell them.
The biography of Nancy Gardner Prince (see accompanying article), for example, was uncovered by Stories Project leader Terry Weber Mangos through a Google search. “It was a fascinating read, because I was not familiar with local stories from this time period,” said Mangos, “and the story came from a woman who was facing so many challenges at the time.”
In addition to collecting written stories, the Stories Project is accepting interview-style and creative videos, as well as poetry. The stories are being posted online and may possibly be published in a commemorative book in 2023.
“We have so many options for storytelling, including by video,” said Mangos. “You will see many more videos coming out soon, from decades ago to current day videos.”
Mangos encourages residents of Gloucester and Rockport to dig through their old video tapes, films and get them digitized. “Old tapes and films should be converted into a format that can be shown on YouTube,” says Mangos. “Then relevant clips and stories will be considered for sharing on the Gloucester400+ website and our social media.”
Mangos says the Gloucester400+ is interested in seeing both old family-centered videos and films, and also films of a more historic nature. “We are encouraging people to digitize their old tapes regardless of involvement in the 400 so they can be preserved forever and shared easily with family.”
As for more modern videos, Mangos says she in conversations with 1623 Studios to accept three-minute storytelling videos which can be shot on most smartphones. Guidelines are soon to be published on the Gloucester400+ website.
“In addition to expanding our video-style stories, we have also published our first couple of poems online,” said Mangos. “Poems have their own unique way of telling a story, and we’re encouraging all local poets to submit their poetry.”
Mangos says poetry readings and a performing arts festival are in the works as part of the Gloucester400+ event schedule, and all poets are welcome to volunteer at events as well.
“Some poems will be published online, or read at our events,” said Mangos. “We’ll have different options for poets to share their work.”
To submit a story, video, or poem, please visit www.gloucesterma400.org to review the submission guidelines, or email terrywebergloucester400@gmail.com.