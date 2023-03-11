The Gloucester Cultural Council awarded 36 grants this year, supporting an array of community programs, some related to Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary this year.
The grants, ranging from $250 to $1,100, cover a variety of areas, from substance abuse prevention to local ecosystems to cultural topics.
The Gloucester Cultural Council awarded $16,116 in 2023, in conjunction with the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“The projects represent a wide spectrum of creative and educational modalities including theater, dance, murals, STEM, music, nature, history and visual arts. The Gloucester Cultural Council’s values and priorities are firmly rooted in Gloucester-based and related projects,” according the council’s announcement of the grants. “The purpose of the council is to support public programs that are inclusive and varied in subject matter.”
One grant will support the Cape Ann Community Band during the annual outdoor concert series at Stage Fort Park. The community band plans the music program “A Salute to Gloucester; 400 Years of Music on Cape Ann!” for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park.
Director David Benjamin noted that the Cape Ann Community Band will dedicate its summer concert to Gloucester’s quadricentennial in a program that honors the musical journey of Cape Ann and Gloucester.
“We’ll begin with a Native American-themed piece titled ‘Spirit of the Wolf’ in honor of the original dwellers of Cape Ann: the Pawtucket, Nipmuc, Pennacook and Wampanoag people. As the concert progresses we will play ‘Three Ayres from Gloucester,’ a concert band piece based on folk tunes from 17th century England honoring our first European settlers. We will also feature music of our later immigrant people: Irish, Scandinavian, Italian, Sicilian, Portuguese, Azorean and most recently, Brazilian,” Benjamin wrote in a program statement.
The band is open to all interested brass, woodwind and percussion players, young and old. More information is available by contacting Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com.
Gloucester’s Anne Rearick, another grantee, will work on a project called “Gloucester Photographs” this year.
The awards also will support a Gloucester 400th Lecture Series at Hammond Castle, student access to theater at Gloucester High School, a Fiesta People’s Mural by Susan Waller, and a hip hop chair dance for seniors.
Other grants went to the Jonathan Bayliss Society Inc. for a “Walking Gloucester” project, to Manship Artists Residency for “The Sea Monster Among Us”, and Windhover Foundation Inc. for “Dogtown Common,” among many other projects and events.
The Gloucester Cultural Council is comprised of Gloucester residents Elizabeth Neumeier, Laura Crook Waxdal, Lynn Maguire, Tricia O’Neill, Lily Narbonne, John Hicks and Christine Lundberg. The members plan to be part of one of the Downtown Block Parties this summer to greet residents.
The mission of the Gloucester Cultural Council focuses on maintaining the vibrancy of the City of Gloucester, in part, by providing these grants to fund efforts by the schools, organizations, artists and other community members. In review of the applicants for 2023, the council considered the direct links to Gloucester, and efforts to be accessible to diverse groups of residents and underserved populations.
