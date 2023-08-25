Celebrating Brazil
A Brazilian Independence Day celebration, presented by Cape Ann Museum, Action Inc., and the Brazilian & Hispanic Convenience Store, will be celebrated this Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Featured will be Brazilian food, culture, music from Vindinha de Balanda and DJ Dehan and dance. Free activities include face painting, Brazilian flag making, make a chocalho or pandeiro, and capoeira ronda and jiu jitsu performances. Admission to the museum is free.
Comic relief
Comedian Jimmy Tingle performs on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, under its spacious tented stage at 257R Granite St., Rockport. A three-time “Best of Boston” winner, Tingle is known for his social, political and autobiographical humor. Details and tickets, windhover.org.
Mrs. HopperThe latest session of the Edward Hopper & Cape Ann Lecture Series, “Josephine Nivison Hopper on Cape Ann” will be held this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum with Ellen Roberts, the Harold and Anne Berkley Smith Senior Curator of American Art at the Norton Museum of Art. To register, visit “events” at capeannmuseum.org.
Poets on DeckListen to poetry readings this Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon on deck of the schooner Adventure, docked at 23 Harbor Loop, Maritime Gloucester. The featured poets, most affiliated with Gloucester Writers Center, are D.K. Halley, Diana Lynch, Laura Plummer, Lawrence Kessinich, Paulette Turco, Martha Bowen and William Falcetano. For more details, visit gloucesterma400.org/event/poetry-on-deck.
Fun runGloucester 400+ presents a Downtown Dash, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., for a one-mile race throughout the streets of downtown Gloucester. To register for this family friendly event, go to: www.gloucesterma400.org/event/400-years-race.