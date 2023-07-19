Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary inspired siblings who have summered here since 1949 to publish a memoir that is filled with history, culture and vintage images.
What began as countless conversations between Charles Giuliano and his sister Pip Giuliano blossomed into something much more in a collaboration that became the recently published “Annisquam: Pip and Me Coming of Age.”
There will be a book launch and reading this Sunday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Annisquam Village Hall, in the heart of the village, followed by a reception.
“It is published during the occasion of Gloucester 400+,” said Charles Guiliano of the 205-page book.
He noted that the City of Gloucester was settled in 1623 and the founding of Annisquam began shortly thereafter in 1631.
The authors’ forebears date back about 150 years. Some were quarrymen who made their way south from Canada and New Hampshire and others had roots in Italy. The book’s cover is a painting by their father, Dr. Charles Giuliano.
When Pip was an infant, the family moved from summers in Lanesville to a new home in Norwood Heights in Annisquam.
“The book discusses the diverse cultural heritage of Cape Ann,” noted Charles Guiliano. “We are indebted to those who helped in that research, in particular artist and historian Susan Erony. Our work was made possible through the Gloucester Writers Center and Manship Artists Residency.”
The authors thanked the Annisquam Village Hall and Library and Geraldine Herbert for hosting this event. and weather permitting, they will be back signing books during the Annisquam Sea Fair on Saturday, July 29.
Guiliano, a writer and publisher, founded Berkshire Fine Arts in 2006.
For more information, and an author interview, visit artsfuse.org/276875/author-interview-annisquam-pip-and-me-coming-of-age-remembrance-of-things-past-on-cape-ann/#respond.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.