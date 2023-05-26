This summer, the Annisquam Village Players take on a Gloucester two-act play, which will become a musical in the troupe’s hands, as part of the city’s 400+ celebration this year.
The auditions take place this Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., in Gloucester.
For this show, director Terry Sands is seeking the expertise, knowledge and talents of local fishermen and their families, even if they can’t make it to the audition, which each year takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Additionally, the theater group is looking for a violin player.
The show to be performed is “Gloucester Story,” written in the early 1950s by Clayton Stockbridge (1895-1973) who was known as the Plumber Playwright of Gloucester. The play was performed in Gloucester in 1953 and several times in subsequent years but not in recent decades.
For the 400+, the show will be performed on the docks at Maritime Gloucester from Aug. 10 to 13.
“The play reflects the Cape Ann fishing industry in 1905 when schooners still ruled the seas and dory fishing claimed many lives. It tells the tale of a young son of a fish merchant who dreamed about a life at sea, only to get his wish and some of the tragedy that came with it. Stockbridge had spent his youth working on the fishing docks before becoming a career plumber. He drew upon that experience, local lore, and the environment to create a story that genuinely depicts the livelihoods, personalities and superstitions of that era. It is entirely fictional but the names, businesses, and plot motivations dealing with the folklore are all factual,” according to statement from the troupe.
Sands noted that in keeping with the community theme, the show will incorporate original music from local musicians, including Daisy Nell, Peter Souza and Corey Wrinn. and the theater group’s longtime music director Marcia Groom will lead the effort.
“This play represents the heart of old Gloucester and what it was like to be part of the fleet in 1905,” said Sands. “Given the historic nature of this year’s performance and the connection to our community, we’d love to have some of the local salts be part of the show — either on stage, as advisors, or helping behind the scenes. It takes a community to stage a theater.”
The production also will include a chorus of fishermen’s wives, added Sands, who wanted to highlight the strength of the women and the hardships they endured while their husbands were out at sea.
“And they didn’t know if they would ever seen them again,” said Sands. “This year our production will be a totally different experience, and this story hasn’t been told in a very long time. The play captures a lot of that feeling of the heyday of the fishing industry.”
For more information or to contact the director, send an email to Terry Sands at sands_a@comcast.net.
