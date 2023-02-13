As Gloucester looks to its roots in this 400+ anniversary year, some are thinking more about the trees.
For one, they aim to identify and preserve 400 of Gloucester’s oldest trees, those survivors that for decades and even centuries have provided food and shelter for wildlife while pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
For another, they intend to plant 400 new native trees over the next two years, creating a natural legacy of oak, elm, black cherry and other species to mark the quadricentennial.
Along the way, they aim to get schoolchildren and volunteers involved to spread the message of the value of native trees.
“This three-part Gloucester 400+ initiative combines history, environmental stewardship, experiential education and community engagement,” said Peter Lawrence, who is spearheading the project “as a living legacy to this and future generations.”
Lawrence, an Annisquam resident who founded the Gloucester-based Biomimicry New England, is teaming up with Nathan Ives of Rockport, whose Project Elm has already planted 175 of the stately shade trees on Cape Ann.
“Trees are so important, not just for the beauty of the landscape,” said Ives. “First and foremost they add oxygen, sequester carbon, do all of that for the environment, but they also help sustain wildlife, supporting abundant bird life.“
Finding, planting the trees
Sawyer Free Library is collaborating in the effort, and will serve as a base for educational programs about the value of trees and the local ecosystem. Lawrence is also working to coordinate efforts with the city through Gloucester tree warden and Public Works Director Mike Hale, and with the city schools, aiming to organize field trips and to get kids involved in the planting. Biomimicry New England is also a Gloucester 400+ partner.
Finding the 400 oldest trees in the city is going to take a bit of looking. Any old trees in Dogtown, for example, are likely to be found deep within its swamps and ravines, as its 3,600 acres was primarily used for grazing well into the 20th century.
“We really are going to need volunteers … people are going to have to go hunting for them, identify them and measure them for us to put together this list,” said Lawrence.
Planting 400 new trees — which will get going at the beginning of April — will also take a lot of hands. The trees — “whips” a few feet tall and half-inch thick — will be given out free, and Ives noted that volunteers from Project Elm can even help with the planting. But those who accept the trees must agree to water regularly for the first 18 months, and ideally be able to locate the tree where it can be seen by the public.
While a variety of trees will be available, Lawrence hopes to emphasize oaks. “They’re at the top of the list,” he said, as an oak’s acorns and the insects that colonize the trees provide a tremendous amount of food for wildlife. “Oaks support over 500 species of insects that are essential to birds’ survival; the next most important tree species support about 100.”
Lawrence also notes that many of Cape Ann’s oaks were severely weakened or killed outright by gypsy moth infestations in 2018 and 2019, giving another reason to replant the species.
Funding, getting free trees
Ives started Cape Ann Elms two years ago, hoping to bring back the trees that he remembers lining Rockport’s streets — “a huge vibrant part of the landscape along Norwood Avenue, Pleasant Street, Mount Pleasant Street” — before the Dutch elm disease wiped them out. With support from the Rockport Garden Club, Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport, the group planted 100 elms the first year and another 75 last year.
Now teaming up with Biomimicry New England is “a perfect collaboration,” said Ives, as the groups can pool their efforts toward the goal of planting the 400 new trees in Gloucester.
Biomimicry New England and Cape Ann Elms have already committed to funding the first 200 trees. They have lined up a couple of additional sponsors (the Massachusetts-based 100 Trees, the local Neptune´s Harvest, and a North Shore business, WT Rich), but are looking for support from the community as well.
For a free elm tree, go to https://www.capeannelms.com/. For free oaks or other trees, email 400treesgloucester@gmail.com with your name and address. For more information about the 400 Trees program, to volunteer for the search or to make a donation for one or more trees, email 400treesgloucester@gmail.com. The group also “could use a cool garage to store them all,” said Lawrence. Biomimicry New England is a 501©(3) nonprofit.