Vintage film lovers will have to wait another day to “Captains Courageous” on the big screen.
Projection of the film tonight on the sail of schooner Adventure at Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester has been canceled.
"The sun is shining and the temperature is finally comfortable, but the wind is just too strong to show a movie on the pier tonight," said Maritime Gloucester on its Facebook page. "We're all looking at our schedules and will keep everyone posted with a new date."
The free event was being offered as part of Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month, an “after hours” event for the city Culture Splash program on Thursday evenings, and Gloucester400+.