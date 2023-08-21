The fine arts and culture are interwoven through many the 400+ events taking place this week. Music is one common thread.
Up first is “Fish & Men,” the second of the 400+ documentary film series, which had a full house last week. “Fish & Men,” filmed in part in Gloucester, which will be screened Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the expansive MAGMA studio, on the top floor of Brown’s Mall, entering the building at 11 Pleasant St.
In the spirit that August is Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month, the films were chosen because they chronicle what is happening in the fisheries. “Fish and Men” runs about an hour and no reservations are required for the showing.
Culture Splash
Culture Splash continues, taking place at and hosted by Gloucester’s Rocky Neck and Downtown Cultural Districts, on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A free water shuttle runs between the districts from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy one program or many.
This week features “Rocky Neck Plein Air, Take Two!,” an afternoon of plein air painting on historic Rocky Neck, one of the nation’s longest, continuously running art colonies. Rocky Neck is home to a new generation of plein air painters, many of whom live and work on Madfish Wharf. The event is open to all, both artists and patrons. Paint anywhere in the neighborhood morning and, or afternoon; then from 5 to 7 p.m. there is a Wet Paint Sale on Madfish Wharf where there will be live music by the Woodwind Strings. Refreshments will be offered by The Rudder.
Other Culture Splash music includes the Cape Ann Museum Courtyard Concert with the band What Time Is it Mr. Fox? from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the nearby Harbor Loop outdoor concert series that features opener Peter Hoare followed by High Tide, starting at 6 p.m. Both are free.
For details on all Culture Splash events, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash. Follow the event at @discovergloucester and use #GloucesterCultureSplash to be featured.
Literary walking tours
The Literary Gloucester walking tour, a free event of the 400th+ Literary Committee, takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. meeting up at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary home at 21 Main St.
“Gloucester has been home to great writers since at least the early 19th century when Judith Sargent Murray penned her feminist poems. T.S. Eliot, a Nobel Prize winner, spent nearly every summer of his boyhood in Gloucester and themes of the sea often turn up in his poetry. Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini maintained a poetic dialogue in the 20th century on what it meant to be a good citizen. Add to these the authors who blew into Gloucester to write one work, like Rudyard Kipling and his ‘Captains Courageous,’ Henry Wordsworth Longfellow with ‘The Wreck of the Hesperus,’ or even genre horror author H.P. Lovecraft with ‘The Shadow over Innsmouth.’ Tours led by noted raconteur Phil Storey,” according to a program statement.
Reservations recommended. To reserve a spot, go to “events” at www.gloucesterma400.org. There are tours also on Sept. 2 and 30.
Brazilian celebration
Join the Cape Ann Museum, Action Inc., and the Brazilian & Hispanic Convenience Store for the second Brazilian Independence Day Celebration in Gloucester this Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at the museum downtown at 27 Pleasant St. where organizers will celebrate Brazilian food, culture, music and dance.
The Independence Day of Brazil is officially celebrated Sept. 7 to mark Brazil’s declaration of independence from Portugal on that date in 1822.
For more than 30 years, the Brazilian community has grown on Cape Ann, primarily in downtown Gloucester, where they have started businesses including restaurants, hair salons, stores and cleaning companies.
The free activities include music from Vindinha de Balanda and DJ Dehan, face painting with Tia Nany, Brazilian flag making with Cape Ann Museum, making a chocalho (a “wand” with jingles) with the Gloucester Education Foundation, making a pandeiro (drum) with Rockport Music, and capoeira roda and jiu jitsu performances. Also free admission to the museum.
Hopper-related events
Several events related to Cape Ann Museum’s special exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” are coming up this week and throughout the run of the exhibition, organized as part of the city’s 400+ commemoration. The show closes Oct. 16.
“Hopper (1882-1967) is known to have painted in Gloucester on five separate occasions in the first decades of the 20th century. His paintings from this period capture the local landscape and architecture in a loosely rendered, light-filled style and are considered by many to be some of his finest works. Also included are watercolors painted by Josephine Nivison Hopper (1883-1968), his wife and artist in her own right, whose work gained recognition long before her future husband’s success,” according to a program statement.
On Friday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m., the walking tour “Hopper Paintings Around Portuguese Hill” allows visitors to explore the sites in Gloucester’s Portuguese Hill neighborhood depicted by Hopper.
On Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m., there is the walking tour “Hopper’s Houses.”
For tour tickets (there is a bundled ticket option), and more details, visit “events” at capeannmuseum.org.
Also on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. is a session of the Hopper lecture series. Ellen Roberts, director of Curatorial Affairs at the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati, talks about “Josephine Nivison Hopper on Cape Ann.” The event also will be livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo.
“The presentation will consider the challenges of being a woman artist in modern America, providing context for the compelling art and fascinating career of Josephine Nivison Hopper. Like many of her fellow women artists, Hopper prioritized her family over her career, producing less significant work as a result. Nevertheless, early examples of her paintings such as those she produced on Cape Ann demonstrate how talented she was. During the summer of 1923 in Gloucester, before she married Edward Hopper, the two worked side by side, inspiring each other and together evolving a distinctive way to depict the region’s landscape,” according to a program statement.
Registration is required for all in-person attendees. The museum website, capeannmuseum.org, has details.
