Celebrating Gloucester history in song, a free 400+ event

The essence of Souls of the Sea’s music goes far beyond the fishermen it honors. It celebrates the strength of the women who support the fishermen and the strength of the community that has fostered Gloucester’s unique maritime legacy.
In celebration of the Gloucester 400+, a free concert featuring Souls of the Sea takes place on the Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, this Sunday, May 21, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featured band members are Allen Estes, Sal Baglio, Matt Levinworth, Dave Mattacks, Wolf Ginandes, Tom West, Alexandra Grace and Petra Munter.
“For nearly four centuries, the history of Gloucester, Massachusetts, has been the story of America’s greatest fishing port. With this collection of songs, the Souls of the Sea band commemorates the lives and legacy of the 10,000 Gloucester fishermen who died at sea while fishing. The Souls of the Sea captures the heart and soul of America’s most dangerous occupation: commercial fishing. The story of fishing is a true microcosm of American ideals, struggles and values,” according to an artist statement. “Focusing on the fishermen and families of America’s oldest fishing port, the songs capture the universal concepts of hope, perseverance, hard work and devotion to family.”
The Souls of the Sea franchise includes a musical play and five albums, originally released from 2002 to 2010.
The “Essentials” album is a collection of 30 songs pulled from these previous albums and remastered for the city’s 400+ anniversary.
The songs commemorate the lives, families and legacy of the Gloucester fishermen lost at sea, said Frank Tedesco, the lyricist. Gloucester’s singer-songwriter Allen Estes composed the music.
In celebration of Gloucester’s 400+, the opening track “Not With Ya Hands,” about Gloucester’s most famous fisherman Howard Blackburn, has benn remixed. Another song, “Where’d They Go,” is the official song of the City of Gloucester.
Bradley Royds, the recording and mixing engineer, said he is particularly proud of the “Souls of the Sea” legacy.
“Remixing these songs for the ‘Essentials’ album was an emotional journey. It is incredible to even try to fathom what these men, women and children have been through over the years. The songs themselves are absolute gems that will put the wind in your sails. So many different styles,’ Royds said. “There is something here for just about any music lover.”
These musical storytellers seeks to pay tribute to this maritime heritage.
Tedesco refers to Gloucester’s history as an “anthropological phenomenon” in the way it has coalesced the community.
“We want to honor the character and the culture that is true Gloucester,” said Tedesco. “We somehow have scratched the surface of an incredible piece of history of endurance, and it’s incredible the way these families existed and survived in precarious situations.”
He noted that the commercial fishing industry is a true entrepreneurial job but it is one that can be tied to looming tragedy.
“It is a culture of survival on land and on sea — and it is infused with hope,” said Tedesco. “Hope is the currency of survival.”
He also applauded the talents of Allen Estes.
“He deserves a lot of credit,” added Tedesco. “Without Allen, there would be no Souls of the Sea.”
The “Essentials” album can be downloaded for free or streamed directly at SoulsOfTheSea.com. The concert will be filmed and recorded to preserve the event for future generations. The songs also will be available on streaming services.
