What’s in a song?
Cape Ann music lovers have an opportunity to hear for themselves when a $2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at Machaca,14 Rogers St. in Gloucester. The challenge usually ends between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
The first seven weeks in the eight-week series will feature seven to eight artists or groups each performing in a 12-minute time slot. Each week a finalist will be chosen by a panel of judges. The final week features the weekly finalists and a wild card finalist chosen by host Chris Langathianos.
This will be Langathianos’ fifth songwriter challenge, since he put the first together in the fall of 2016. He expects this showcase, presented and sponsored by the Gloucester 400+ and Gloucester cannabis dispensary Happy Valley, to bring new musical surprises.
“Each time it has gotten bigger and better, and this is sure to be the best yet given the larger prize purse and the fact that the event now has some notoriety in New England,” he said. “I’ve had musicians travel to Gloucester to perform their songs from New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.”
The musicians will compete for $1,000 for the best Cape Ann singer-songwriter, $1,000 for the best non-Cape Ann singer-songwriter, and a one-day recording package at Bang a Gong Studios in Gloucester.
The challenge may feature solo performers, duos, trios and bands performing up to three songs — and one must be original — during their slot. The judges — local musicians, business owners, and music lovers, among others — will change from week to week. They will rate several elements, including musical ability, songwriting, stage presence and storytelling. After each performance, judges will provide live feedback to the performer.
When Langathianos organized that initial challenge in 2016, he wanted to create a type of curated open mic night.
“We have some pretty heavy hitters, including some Boston and New England award-winners,” he said. “It’s always been on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, and in the course of the series, it turns out to be the busiest evening of the week. It looks like a Saturday night. I recommend arriving a bit early if you want to sit down and enjoy because the room typically fills up quickly.”
For those artists new to performing in public, he noted that the restaurant space is more intimate.
“You don’t feel like you’re playing to a giant space where people aren’t paying attention. People are there for a challenge,” he added. “We have had people who were just getting started and playing occasionally but over the last several years, they started to play more on the East Coast or tour. One of the things that’s been nice to see is the camaraderie of singer-songwriters who come up from out of town and the friendships that have formed. Some now do shows together, or double bills, so it’s definitely fostered a sense of community in the singer-songwriter community.”
Langathianos, a singer-songwriter himself, is a businessman by day but has a side hustle of booking musicians and producing shows, in addition to performing.
“It makes you aware how much talent there is in the world, and through this music challenge, we get to see a snippet of this talent,” he said. “And it is not always the most classical voices that are the audience favorites.”
For the final week, he will put together a panel of celebrity judges from the Boston music scene.
For more details and to request a performance slot, click on the event calendar under “Events & Projects” at gloucesterma400.org.
