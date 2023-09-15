History over the centuries will come alive this weekend with the long-awaited commemoration and rededication of Clark's Cemetery in an event to honor the memory of Gloucester's Civil War veterans.
Because of the weather forecast for Saturday, the program is now scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, with several parts, taking place from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In fact, this is a series of events that will be of great interest to history buffs and those who want to learn more about Gloucester's own history.
The Gloucester 400+ program begins with the rededication ceremony, including a gun salute, followed by a walking tour and free time to explore the spacious historic surroundings.
In addition to Clark's Cemetery, established in 1835, the event also encompasses the First Parish Burial Ground, established in 1644. The walking tour element will take visitors to the adjacent First Parish Burial Ground for a tour of the graves of veterans of the American Revolution.
Those attending can park at the Oval Playground off of Morton Place.
The event is expected to start at 9:55 a.m. with a gathering at the playground to watch the marching procession of the Sons of Veterans Reserve, the ceremonial military component of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, as they head to Clark’s Cemetery. The rededication will have a gun salute by the Lynn Sons of Veterans Reserve, a fraternal organization that maintains the history and legacy of Union Civil War veterans.
"This event will honor the memory of 28 Civil War veterans represented by white and African American men laid to rest in this cemetery. During this event Richard Clark will give a brief history of the cemetery and at the end of the ceremony, Kathy Clark will read the names of the Civil War veterans buried in Clark’s Cemetery," according to a news release.
From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., David Nunes will lead a walking tour led. He will share the narratives and tales about the American Revolutionary veterans buried in First Parish Burial Ground.
Afterward, there is time to explore both cemeteries at one's own pace. There will be cemetery maps and self-guided handouts about the historic gravestones. Visitors may discover possible ancestors, view intricate carvings, see an underground tomb, and walk the tranquil grounds. Members of the 400+ Burial Grounds and Cemeteries Committee will be available to answer questions about the legacies left behind.
One of the legacies is that of Joseph Green, an African American living in Gloucester. Green is known as the first man to enlist in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which was the Massachusetts regiment of African American soldiers for the Civil War (its story was told in the movie "Glory"), noted Chris Maney, chair of the 400+ Burial Grounds & Cemeteries Committee. Green is buried in Clark's Cemetery.
The 15-member committee has been hosting free city cemetery tours over the summer. Saturday's event will mark the sixth tour. In addition to water, the organizers are busy preparing sugar cookies using the recipe of Mary Todd Lincoln, President Abraham Lincoln's wife.
Both cemeteries received Community Preservation Act funding for the restoration of their historic gravestones in recent years, and this offers an up-close look at them.
Kevin Tucker, Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, provided background about the ceremonial uniformed military component. The organization participates in Civil War related ceremonies, parades, living history programs and re-enactments. This fraternal organization is dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of veteran heroes who fought and worked to save the Union in the American Civil War.
Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, this organization is the legal heir to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). In 1866, Union veterans of the Civil War organized into the Grand Army of the Republic and became a social and political force that would control the destiny of the nation for more than six decades, according to a news release.
Membership in the organization was restricted to those who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, or Revenue Cutter Service during the Civil War, thus limiting the life span of the Grand Army of the Republic, which existed until 1956.
In 1881, the Grand Army of the Republic formed the Sons of Veterans of the United States of America to carry on its traditions long after it had ceased to exist. Membership was open to any man who could prove ancestry to a member of the Grand Army of the Republic or to a veteran eligible for membership.
In later years, men who did not have the ancestry to qualify, but who demonstrated a genuine interest in the Civil War, could subscribe and were admitted as "associates," a practice that continues today.
The national headquarters is in the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
This event is free; for details and to register, see "events" at gloucesterma400.org.