Do you know what Gloucester residents did to celebrate their first 100 years, in 1723? Nothing. There was not yet an awareness of historical status. What about 200 years, in 1823? Ditto, zip. Gloucester was still too teenage to think of history and heritage. That changed drastically in 1923.
To celebrate the 300th anniversary, there was a tercentenary pageant at Stage Fort Park. There was a formal review of three centuries of maritime history at City Hall. And there was the dedication of a fishermen’s memorial site on Western Avenue, aka Stacy Esplanade and later Stacy Boulevard. The granite block intended to be the pedestal for a commissioned statue was quarried in Bay View. (Leonard Craske’s “Man at the Wheel” would arrive in 1925.) Mindful of Gloucester’s new sense of heritage, Charles Boardman Hawes published "From Gloucester by Land and Sea: The Story of a New England Seacoast Town." There were many other tributes to the storied past; one, suitably, was Olde Gloucester Day, celebrated July 26. Gloucester was roaring in 1923.
One odd event that helped the celebration and coincided with a naval public relations tour was a visit by the USS Langley, at that time the world’s only aircraft carrier. Previously a collier named Jupiter, it had been converted to an awkward platform for biplanes. The conversion began in 1919 and she was re-christened in 1922. A picture of the ship in Gloucester Harbor shows several planes on top of a rickety-looking flight deck. In port, the carrier would publish a schedule of takeoffs and landings for the public. The planes would at times not reach flight speed on the carrier itself but could pick up speed during the 52-foot drop from the flight deck before hitting the water! (Modern carriers could not navigate our shallow harbor, so the Langley visit was and will remain unique.)
After noting these events, I happened to get lost generally in the decade of the 1920s, so profoundly different from the '20s surrounding us. For instance, A. Piatt Andrew, not yet a bridge's namesake, was serving in Congress. Lanesville, far from being a sleepy village, was humming. It boasted six markets, two barbershops, two gas stations, two variety stores, two pool halls, a butcher shop, drug store, three shoe stores, two hardware stores and at least 30 saunas. In 1925, responding to petitions started in 1923, the city hired its first female police officer. Mabel Cauffman began patrols not in uniform, but dressed “as a lady.” She worked until 1932 and was not replaced. The next female police hire was in the 1970s.
Looking at 1923, it’s also interesting to see what wasn’t … yet. St. Peter’s Club had not formed and St. Peter’s Fiesta was still in the future. The Birdseye factory on Commercial Street was not yet up. Prohibition had started just two years earlier and smuggling and gunfights were beginning to flourish. In the fishing world, Adventure was still three years away and the construction of the last schooner, the Gertrude L. Thebaud, began in 1929.
This year we celebrate the fourth centennial, though it’s only the second time Gloucester has thus honored itself. But the city is doing a good job of making up for the earliest years and gaps in 1923. This year’s programs are a more diverse, complete, and well-planned look at our past. I’ll close with a timeless bit of poetry at the center of that heritage, Psalms 107:23-31:
“They that go down to the sea in ships,
that do business in great waters;
these see the works of the Lord
and his wonders in the deep.
For he commandeth,
and raiseth the stormy wind,
which lifteth up the waves thereof.”