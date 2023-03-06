Representatives of the nonprofit presenting the Gloucester 400+ celebration came before the City Council to outline this year’s festivities and to thank the city for a proposed $100,000 grant to help the nation’s oldest seaport mark its quadricentennial.
Those appearing on Zoom before the council on Feb. 28 were the 400+ tri-chairs of former Mayor and City Councilor Bruce Tobey, who was mayor during the city’s 375th anniversary in 1998; Ruth Pino; and Bob Gillis, along with the 400+ Executive Director Elsje Zwart.
“As tri-chairs, we have spent the last five years getting ready for 2023,” Pino said, “and we are now immersed in making it happen for all of you to promote, attend and enjoy while acknowledging that we live on the ancestral land of the Pawtucket people and their neighbors, the Massachusetts Nipmuc and Pennacook and Wampanoag tribes.”
Pino spoke about the 400+ Overture at Gloucester High on Jan. 15 and the Boston Bruins Alumni game at Talbot Rink on Jan. 28, saying: “Those were only two of the five events that have already happened, and there are only 10 months left, so don’t miss any of it.”
She told councilors residents can visit the celebration’s website at gloucesterma400.org to see a growing list of events.
Gillis thanked the council’s Budget and Finance Committee for recommending $100,000 for Gloucester Celebration Corp., the nonprofit formed in anticipation of the city’s 375th anniversary in 1998 which is also supporting this year’s quadricentennial celebration. He said the money would help keep programs and events free or low cost to residents.
To get more of the community involved, Gillis said more than 200 tickets to the Bruins Alumni game were distributed among The Open Door food pantry, Pathways for Children, Wellspring House, the Police Department’s Community Impact Unit and the Gloucester Housing Authority so that families could go free of charge.
“If we have our way, the rest of them will be free, but we have to cover our costs,” Gillis said of the celebration’s events, noting that organizers have also received state funding with the help of state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, also of Gloucester, as well as support from local companies, corporations and individuals.
Upcoming events include a Maritime Festival in August leading into Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend, and the Heritage Festival in the fall, Pino said. Partners Maritime Gloucester and Cape Ann Museum are planning their own events around the 400+ celebration, she said, including the upcoming exhibit in July on painter Edward Hooper and Cape Ann.
Funding questions
City money going to the Gloucester 400+ celebration came under some scrutiny when Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil asked about the origin of the nonprofit Gloucester Celebration Corporation, which Tobey said was formed in advance of the 375th celebration to handle donations and set the table for the city’s 400th celebration.
She also pointed out that “$100,000 was an awful lot of money” and asked how it would be spent, but then Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 called a “point of order,” saying this was up for discussion in the Budget and Finance Committee’s report.
O’Neil apologized for her line of questioning, but again asked if the council would be getting a report on how the committee would be using city funding. She said this was a lot of money, something that could go toward road and sidewalk repairs in Ward 2.
“We are absolutely going to be reporting back frequently on our activities and how this money is being put to use,” Tobey said, “It’s important money.” He said the committee has put together a tight, conservative budget, one that includes $100,000 for contingencies “which is already been tested.”
“Without this money, we would either have to cut programming or start charging people to attend the events in order to keep them,” Tobey said. “We would hope that the council would see this through with us knowing that we will be reporting back as the months pass.”
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill chimed in, saying she has been working with the 400+ committee since she was the community development director in the past administration, and the committee has improved its bookkeeping and fundraising efforts. She said it was a priority of Mayor Greg Verga’s to be able to see the organization’s profit and loss statements, bookkeeping records and tracking of individual gifts. Cahill said this is information the administration could share with O’Neil.
After further discussion, the council voted 9-0 in favor of the $100,000 grant for Gloucester 400+.
