With the city’s 400+ anniversary celebration in full swing, the City Council plans to get the word out with a statement of support at its meetings.
“2023 marks the 400 years since the English Dorchester Company landed on our shores,” read Councilor at-Large Tony Gross during the council’s March 14 meeting. “Gloucester sits on the ancestral homeland of the Pawtucket people and their neighbors, the Massachusetts Nipmuc, the Pennacook and the Wampanoag tribes. Please enjoy the yearlong and multiple events throughout 2023, most of which will be free or at low cost.”
The statement urged those watching the meeting to go to gloucesterma400.org for a list of upcoming events.
“‘Like’ and ‘share’ the Gloucester 400+ Facebook page. To receive major event notifications by email, send requests to info@gloucesterma400.org,” Gross said.
Gross noted during the meeting that he had gone to the 400+ website and found there were three to five events every week this month.
“So, a lot is going on,” Gross said.
Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, noted that at each meeting, councilors plan to make this announcement, rotating by the councilor who is next according to how they take roll call votes.
Also as a show of support, at its Feb. 28 meeting, the council voted unanimously in favor of a $100,000 grant to the nonprofit presenting the Gloucester 400+ celebration to help keep events free or low cost to participants.
