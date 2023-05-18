Cape Ann’s Dogtown is one of those rare places that seems to exist as much in the imagination as it does in reality.
In reality, it is five square miles of “rocky, brambly” undeveloped watershed. But in the imagination, its woods and rocky wildness are haunted by the spirits of a remarkable cast of colorful characters who lived there centuries ago.
For Peter Littlefield, who spent his boyhood summers roaming those woods, it was a place of myth and magic. Littlefield — who directs “Dogtown Common,” a Gloucester 400+ production debuting this Friday at Rockport’s Windhover Center for the Performing Arts — was not alone.
The lore and lure of Dogtown has captured the collective imagination of the people of Cape Ann for centuries. Most know its history well, from its original settlement as a village in 1693, to its abandonment in the early 18th century, when its residents left their homes for the coast where post-war maritime industries were reviving.
And that’s when the myth and magic began. Dogtown’s abandoned houses became home to the homeless. Those Littlefield calls “outsiders.” All manner of outsiders, “from ‘Old Ruth’ who lived there as a man,” to — and this is where things get interesting — witches.
Two of these supposed witches, Tammy Younger and her niece Judy Rhines, are central to Littlefield’s stage adaptation of poet Percy MacKaye’s 1922 poem, “Dogtown Common,” which had been staged at Windhover some 25 years ago, with choreography by Windhover founder Ina Hahn and direction by Nan Weber.
When Lisa Hahn, Ina Hahn’s daughter and now executive director of Windhover, approached Littlefield about re-staging McKay’s poem as a Gloucester 400+ production, he says he saw in Windhover — a rustic former dairy farm that itself is like a tiny old village untouched by time — a perfect setting for “Dogtown Common.”
Littlefield, who spent decades working in New York City’s international opera and downtown theater scene, says that for him, working with Cape Ann’s creative and artistic community has been a revelation. He describes the local creative community as a reflection of Cape Ann itself: “Engaged in the rolling sea, either of the ocean or the imagination.”
Always a magnet for writers and artists, as Cape Ann moves into the 21st century, it’s as inventive, says Littlefield, as New York City’s downtown theater scene. He is a huge fan, for instance, of The Gloucester Writers Center’s “Fish Tales” series, and Cape Ann Shakespeare’s productions. Here, theater is, he says, “ an old Yankee homemade aesthetic.”
This would certainly describe his production of “Dogtown Common.” On a stage as stark as Puritan New England itself, one table and six chairs are home to six characters, one of whom acts as narrator, and — through Littlefield’s clever adaptation of McKay’s poem — deliver to the audience a Dogtown of the imagination, where the spirits of colorful characters still inhabit its woods.
“What began as a poem, and then a staged reading of the poem, became over time a play,” says Littlefield. It may recall for the audience the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town,” for instance, which is also narrated on a spare stage and told from the perspective of those who’ve died, about what the living need to learn from one another.
Like Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter,” which grew out of the Salem Witch Trials, much of the play revolves around a pretty young woman, in this case, Judy, accused with her aunt of being a witch. The love object of two rivals — one a preacher and one a sailor — she comes to life as a character of her time and place when she says, “The dead — the livin’ dead — they clutch/ My heart so much/ and make my days so eerie, and Aunt Tam/ Has heavied my nights and days with hatin’ things/ So long, sometimes my spirit takes and flings/ All thinkin’ off.”
The play, described by Lisa Hahn as a “ghost story of witches, women, and wisdom at Windhover,” lasts an hour and 15 minutes with no intermission and is performed in the back studio of Windhover. The cast, all local, are Peter Berkrot, Judy Brain, Duncan Hollomon, Cass Tunick, Brian Weed, and Deirdre Weed. Music is by Kathleen Adams. Grace Schrafft, who gives an introductory address, sets the mood when she says, “From Pigeon Cove three miles back in the wood, the boulders ... gray ruined tabernacles ... there lie the lonely commons of the dead — the houseless homes of Dogtown.”
“Prepare,” says Hahn, “’to be spell-bound.”